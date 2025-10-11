Live Blog: No. 14 Mizzou Hosts No. 8 Alabama in Week 7
COLUMBIA, Mo. — No. 14 Missouri is set to host No. 8 Alabama on Saturday for a monumental matchup. One that is expected to show the true potential of Missouri this season.
A win would put the Tigers in great position for the rest of the season to be on the path toward a spot in the College Football Playoff. But, Alabama is by far the toughest team Missouri will face so far this season.
After opening its season with a surprising loss to FSU, Alabama has been back with a vengeance. The Tide just handed Vanderbilt its first loss of the year in Week 6. Before that, they gave Georgia its first loss.
Missouri is the next undefeated team that stands in Alabama's path, and whether the Tide can snap the Tigers' perfect record is the question.
It is worth noting that this is a home game for the Tigers, who play exceptionally well at Faurot Field. They currently boast a 15-game winning streak at home.
On its own soil and in front of a sold-out crowd, Missouri may find the motivation it needs to secure a big win.
The last time these teams met up was in Alabama, and it did not go the Tigers' way. In 2024, Missouri suffered a 34-0 loss, but it was a team that looked pretty different from the current one, especially after starting quarterback Brady Cook exited the game early with injury.
Still, that was the first time Missouri had been shut out against the Tide. The Tigers haven't beaten Alabama since 1975.
This time around, the Tigers will lean on quarterback Beau Pribula and running back Ahmad Hardy to guide the offense. For both of those transfer additions, this is arguably the biggest game of their careers so far. How they handle the heat of the moment will be crucial to the Tigers' chances of winning.
Pribula and Hardy have had excellent seasons. The sophomore running back has surpassed 100 rushing yards every game this season, leading the country with 730 rushing yards.
For the Tide, quarterback Ty Simpson has passed for 1,478 yards through five games. He and the offense pose a serious threat to Missouri's finicky pass defense.
The matchup between Missouri and Alabama kicks off at 11 a.m. CT.
Follow this blog for live updates. Newest updates will be posted at the top.
Live Updates
Pregame
Injuries
Missouri
- QB, Sam Horn- OUT (leg, season)
- K, Blake Craig- OUT (ACL, season)
- OG, Logan Reichert - OUT (lower-body, 1-3 weeks)
- OT, Cayden Green - Active
Alabama
- LB, Jah-Marien Latham- OUT (neck, season)
- LB, Qua Russaw- OUT (foot, indefinitely)
- DT, Jeremiah Beaman- OUT (knee, season)
- LB, Cayden Jones- OUT
- WR, Jaylen Mbakwe- OUT
- WR, Ryan Williams- PROBABLE
How to Watch: No. 14 Missouri Tigers vs. No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide
Who: No. 14 Missouri Tigers (5-0, 1-0 SEC) vs. No. 8 Alabama (4-1, 2-0)
What: Week 7 of the College Football season
Where: Faurot Field (621,621), Columbia, Missouri
When: Saturday, October 11, 11 a.m.
TV: ABC
Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)
SiriusXM: Home 84, Away 191