Live Blog: No. 25 Mizzou vs. No. 8 Florida

COLUMBIA — No. 25 Missouri (3-1, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) is set to host No. 8 Florida (4-0, 2-0) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday for the Tigers' fourth matchup of the season and second matchup of SEC playu. It's also Mizzou's 115th year of Homecoming — the Tigers haven't lost a Homecoming game under coach Eli Drinkwitz.

The Gators, fresh off a 52-28 win over then-No. 4 Ole Miss, pose a giant threat to snap that streak. Missouri dropped its first game of SEC play, falling 31-24 on the road to then-No. 24 Mississippi State.

The Tigers will look to bounce back against a Florida team that excels in areas that Missouri has struggled to counter, specifically on the ground. Star running back Jadan Baugh entered the week atop the SEC with 600 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, fueling the Gators high-powered offense that's scored 44 or more points in each of its first four games.

Transfer quarterback Aaron Philo has stepped up as the Gators starter, throwing for 917 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions through his first four starts at Florida.

However, Missouri likely has the quarterback advantage in the matchup, as first-year Tiger Austin Simmons is set to make his fifth start of the season. He's thrown for 947 yards, 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions while completing 65.4% of his passes and making tight-window throws week after week.

He's supported by an offensive line that has struggled with penalties and run blocking but has excelled in pass protection, giving up just four sacks on the season. Jamal Roberts, who's tallied 395 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 4.4 yards per carry, will once again lead the backfield.

Missouri is still without superstar running back Ahmad Hardy, who suffered a gunshot wound May 10 and is yet to suit up this season. Backup tailback Malae Fonoti, who suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1, is out as well. Starting edge rushers Darris Smith and Langden Kitchen, both of whom rank top 5 in pressures on the team, are out for the contest as well. Reserve tight end Gavin Hoffman and safety JaDon Blair are out as well. Florida wideout Vernell Brown III is out.

How to Watch: Mizzou Football vs. Florida

Who: Missouri (3-1) vs. Florida (4-0)

When: Saturday, Oct. 3, 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri

TV: ABC

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Series: Missouri leads 7-6

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