Live Blog of Mizzou's Matchup with South Carolina State
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri men's basketball is set to host South Carolina State on Tuesday night, with the Tigers looking to move to 7-0.
This is the first of the last four home games Missouri has scheduled in non-conference play. The month of December will include a game at Notre Dame, along with one vs. Kansas in Kansas City and Illinois in St. Louis.
On injuries, Missouri. is taking one step forward, but one step back. Redhirt freshman center Trent Burns is expected to make his collegiate debut after missing each of the first six games of the season while he recovered from surgery he underwent on his right foot in September.
However, the team announced Tuesday afternoon that guard Jayden Stone will miss the next three-four weeks with a hand injury he suffered in practice Monday. Stone has been an important scoring spark off the bench for Missouri so far this season, averaging the second-most points (13.3) for the Tigers.
Follow this post for live updates and analysis from Tuesday's action. Newest updates will be posted at the top.
Live Updates
First Half
- Missouri is turning this into an early Thanksgiving feast from the 3-point line, with Missouri leading 19-1 at the 14:22 mark. Missouri has made 5 of their 8 attempts from 3-point range.
- Without Jayden Stone, T.O Barrett is the first guard off the bench for Missouri. He makes a 3-point shot right off the bench to give Missouri a 11-1 lead with 16:00 left in the half.
Pre Game
- Missouri guard Jayden Stone is wearing a cast on his left hand as he recovers from injury.
Starting Lineups
Missouri
South Carolina State
G Anthony Robinson II
G Florian Tenebay
G Sebastian Mack
G Owen Bronston Jr.
F Jevon Porter
G Jayden Johnson
F Mark Mitchell
C Tim Okojie
C Shawn Phillips Jr.
F Cameron Clark