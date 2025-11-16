Live Photo Gallery of Mizzou Football vs Mississippi State
COLUMBIA, Mo. — One final ride for the Missouri Tigers seniors at home will take place against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Should Missouri win, the 20 seniors will be able to take a rock from the make-shift Rock M that sits on the sidelines and be carried off by teammates. This tradition had to be modified with the Tigers' stadium under construction and the Rock M being removed during it.
"One of the things that we're currently working on, I think one of the coolest traditions that Mizzou has, is after senior day, if you win, you get to go grab a rock and the teammates carry you off the field," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said to preview the game on Tuesday. "We are currently constructing a rock M on one of the grass spots in front of Brock Olivo’s name, so that we can continue that tradition should we happen to earn that with the win this week."
The list of seniors includes Vince Brown, Kevin Coleman, Daylen Carnell, Jalen Catalon, Stephen Hall, Bralen Henderson, Khalil Jacobs, Tommy Lock, Xavier Loyd, Chris McClellan, Henry McDermott, Logan Muckey, Triston Newson, Drey Norwood, Toriano Pride, Connor Tollison, Keagen Trost, Sterling Webb, Connor Weselman and Zion Young.
"This group of men have worked extremely hard," Drinkwitz said. "Some have been here for a long time, some have been here for a short time, but all have contributed to the success of Mizzou football, and we're going to work really hard to show our appreciation to them."
The Bulldogs will not be an easy opponent to beat. The most notable game so far in their season was the overtime 45-38 loss to now-No. 10 Texas. Mississippi State has been able to keep up with some of the top programs in the country, but has only been able to get an SEC win over Arkansas in Week 10.
"Mississippi State is a team that’s improving, year in over year out," Drinkwitz said. "I think coach [Jeff] Lebby has got that program going in the right direction. They have five wins, looking for their sixth win to become bowl eligible. Got their first conference win two weeks ago versus Arkansas. Obviously, played a very tough team in Georgia last week, but you can tell that program is growing, going in the right direction."
Missouri Tigers On SI photographers Sam Simon and Cal Tobias will bring you a live, on-field look at the action. Most recent photos will appear near the top, refresh to allow for new photos to appear.
First Quarter
Photos will likely appear at the end of the first quarter, please check back soon.