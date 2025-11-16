Mizzou Central

Live Blog for Mizzou's Showdown with Mississippi State

Updates from Missouri's senior night.

Lilly Marshall

Nov 23, 2024; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Marcus Carroll (9) runs against Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Isaac Smith (2) during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Marcus Carroll (9) runs against Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Isaac Smith (2) during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-Imagn Images / Matt Bush-Imagn Images
In this story:

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri is set to host Mississippi State in its final home game of the season. The Tigers are looking to close the year on a high note in front of a home crowd, as the last few games have not gone in their favor.

In Weeks 9 and 11, Missouri fell to Vanderbilt and Texas A&M, respectively. Week 12 represents a chance for some much-needed redemption.

Freshman quarterback Matt Zollers needs to perform better than he did against the Aggies, as he threw for just 77 yards. He also had a critical fumble before halftime. He'll seek improvement in the passing game, and one target who may be extra motivated is wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr.

Coleman spent last season at Mississippi State, so he is facing off against his old team. Together, Zollers and Coleman can look to lead the offense to a more productive day.

Adding to the excitement of this game is senior night. During the contest, the Tigers will honor their seniors. One such senior is defensive end Zion Young. Young and Damon Wilson II will look to apply pressure to the Bulldogs.

Relying on its defense, the Tigers seek offensive improvement to win and advance to 7-3.

Follow along with this blog for updates and analysis. Newest updates will be posted at the top.

Live updates

First quarter

  • Following a big run from Ahmad Hardy, the Tigers find some life. Zollers airs a beautiful 26-yard strike to freshman receiver Donovan Olugbode, who continues to make big plays. 7-0 Tigers.
  • The Tigers' defense comes up with a three-and-out, and freshman Zollers will take the field for the Tigers. How he starts the game will be important and could set the tone.
  • Missouri wins the coin toss and defers. Mississippi State will go with quarterback Blake Shapen right now.

Pre game

  • It's Missouri's 20th consecutive sellout, a school record. The Tigers have sold out their home games for the past three years.
  • Kickoff was slightly adjusted.
  • Quarterback Beau Pribula is warming up on the field, but he is out.

Injuries

Missouri

QB Beau Pribula — OUT (Ankle, TBD)
QB Sam Horn — OUT (Tibia, season)
K Blake Craig — OUT (ACL, season)
DE Langden Kitchen— OUT

Mississippi State

S Isaac Smith — OUT
CB Jett Jefferson — OUT
DL Will Whitson — OUT
OL Brennan Smith — OUT
OL Blake Steen — OUT

Officiating Crew

Referee: Lee Hendrick
Umpire: John Short
Head Line: Christopher Hess
Center Judge: Brian Davis
Line Judge: Chris Snuggs
Field Judge: Scotty Melancon
Side Judge: Jonathan Bullock
Back Judge: Brett Toney
Replay Official: Brian Brown
Communicator: Marc Gervais

How to Watch: Missouri Tigers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Who: No. 22 Missouri Tigers (6-3, 2-3 SEC) vs. Mississippi State (5-5, 1-5)  

What: Week 12 of the College Football season 

Where: Faurot Field (621,621), Columbia, Missouri

When: Saturday, November 15, 6:45 p.m.  

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: Home 190, Away 374

Series: Sixth meeting between the two teams. Missouri is 3-2 in the series. In 2024, the Tigers defeated the Bulldogs 39-20.

Read more Missouri Tigers news: 

feed

Published |Modified
Lilly Marshall
LILLY MARSHALL

Lilly Marshall covers gymnastics for Missouri Tigers On SI in addition to baseball, softball and football. Originally from the Tampa, Fla. area, she's contributed and/or volunteered with The Missourian, KOMU 8 News, the Tampa Bay Times and the The Maneater student paper before signing on as an intern with Missouri Tigers On SI.

Home/Football