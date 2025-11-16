Live Blog for Mizzou's Showdown with Mississippi State
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri is set to host Mississippi State in its final home game of the season. The Tigers are looking to close the year on a high note in front of a home crowd, as the last few games have not gone in their favor.
In Weeks 9 and 11, Missouri fell to Vanderbilt and Texas A&M, respectively. Week 12 represents a chance for some much-needed redemption.
Freshman quarterback Matt Zollers needs to perform better than he did against the Aggies, as he threw for just 77 yards. He also had a critical fumble before halftime. He'll seek improvement in the passing game, and one target who may be extra motivated is wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr.
Coleman spent last season at Mississippi State, so he is facing off against his old team. Together, Zollers and Coleman can look to lead the offense to a more productive day.
Adding to the excitement of this game is senior night. During the contest, the Tigers will honor their seniors. One such senior is defensive end Zion Young. Young and Damon Wilson II will look to apply pressure to the Bulldogs.
Relying on its defense, the Tigers seek offensive improvement to win and advance to 7-3.
Follow along with this blog for updates and analysis. Newest updates will be posted at the top.
Live updates
First quarter
- Following a big run from Ahmad Hardy, the Tigers find some life. Zollers airs a beautiful 26-yard strike to freshman receiver Donovan Olugbode, who continues to make big plays. 7-0 Tigers.
- The Tigers' defense comes up with a three-and-out, and freshman Zollers will take the field for the Tigers. How he starts the game will be important and could set the tone.
- Missouri wins the coin toss and defers. Mississippi State will go with quarterback Blake Shapen right now.
Pre game
- It's Missouri's 20th consecutive sellout, a school record. The Tigers have sold out their home games for the past three years.
- Kickoff was slightly adjusted.
- Quarterback Beau Pribula is warming up on the field, but he is out.
Injuries
Missouri
QB Beau Pribula — OUT (Ankle, TBD)
QB Sam Horn — OUT (Tibia, season)
K Blake Craig — OUT (ACL, season)
DE Langden Kitchen— OUT
Mississippi State
S Isaac Smith — OUT
CB Jett Jefferson — OUT
DL Will Whitson — OUT
OL Brennan Smith — OUT
OL Blake Steen — OUT
Officiating Crew
Referee: Lee Hendrick
Umpire: John Short
Head Line: Christopher Hess
Center Judge: Brian Davis
Line Judge: Chris Snuggs
Field Judge: Scotty Melancon
Side Judge: Jonathan Bullock
Back Judge: Brett Toney
Replay Official: Brian Brown
Communicator: Marc Gervais
How to Watch: Missouri Tigers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
Who: No. 22 Missouri Tigers (6-3, 2-3 SEC) vs. Mississippi State (5-5, 1-5)
What: Week 12 of the College Football season
Where: Faurot Field (621,621), Columbia, Missouri
When: Saturday, November 15, 6:45 p.m.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)
SiriusXM: Home 190, Away 374
Series: Sixth meeting between the two teams. Missouri is 3-2 in the series. In 2024, the Tigers defeated the Bulldogs 39-20.