Live Updates: Eli Drinkwitz Speaks at 2024 SEC Media Days
The Missouri Tigers' football season will officially kick off in 44 days but they have unofficially begun this week in Dallas. The Southeastern Conference (SEC) has begun its 2024 Media Days Monday, with coaches and players from all 16 teams previewing the upcoming sesaon.
Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz will take the podium at 2:20 p.m. central time to talk about his team after an 11-2 season in 2023. Along with him is quarterback Brady Cook, wide receiver Luther Burden III and defensive tackle Kristian Williams.
MizzouCentral has correspondents in Dallas and will have coverage of all the news for the Tigers in Dallas. Follow this post for live updates of what Drinkwitz has to say Tuesday afternoon. The most recent updates will be posted at the top.
Live Updates:
• On Brady Cook's growth: "I think what Brady has done is continually demonstrated a competitive spirt and a standard of excellence. He's earned the respect of everybody in our locker room, not just on the offensive side of the ball, but in every aspect of our orginization."
• On defensive coordinator Corey Batoon: "He'll have a few wrinkles of our own, but for us it's still going to be about stopping the run, confushing, harassing, hitting the quarterback and winning situational football... Whoever's in there calling the plays is going to have to maintain those three things within the fundamental structure that is set in place to install."
• "We have a lot left to prove to reach the level of consistency and success that we want. I understand that there's a lot of outside expectations on what our football program should be. I think for us, the most important thing is to focus on running our own race."
• Drinkwitz recognizes the loss of Cody Schrader, saying that the bigger challenge will be replacing his energy and mindset in the lockerrom rather than on the field.
• Drinkwitz begins his session by honoring the late Monte Kiffin — "his legacy on the game has impacted a lot of coaches and a lot of great players... The game of football lost a superhero this week."
