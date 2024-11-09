Live Updates: No. 24 Mizzou Down 9-3 at End of First Half Against Oklahoma
The Missouri Tigers will host the Oklahoma Sooners for the first time since the iconic 2010 showdown where No. 18 Missouri upset No. 3 Oklahoma.
After the win, head coach Gary Pinkel said "it's been a long time coming."
Pinkel had been 0-6 against Oklahoma prior to the win, but the two team's matchup in Week 11 has been even more of a long time coming.
Though it might not have the playoff implications people expected the matchup to have ahead of the season, the anticipation for the revival of the century-old rivalry is buzzing. Recent history with recruits and the transfer portal have fanned the flames.
Most recent updates will appear at the top
Live Updates
Fourth Quarter
8:47- Drew Pyne connects with Brett Norfleet in the end zone for the second Tigers touchdown of the game. The extra point is no good. 16-9 Missouri
13:48- Oklahoma fumbles the ball after a catch due to a punch out from Daylan Carnell. Missouri recovered the ball and starts on the Oklahoma 30-yard line.
Third Quarter
5:43- Missouri brings in the first touchdown of the game. It was a 13-yard pass from Drew Pyne to former Sooner Theo Wease Jr that broke the barrier for the Tigers. The extra point was good. 10-9 Missouri
12:17- Missouri gets the stop on a 4th-and-1. The Tigers get the ball on the Missouri 40-yard line.
Second Quarter
0:01- Oklahoma kicker Zach Schmit makes a 56-yard field goal. 9-3 Oklahoma
3:26- Kicker Blake Craig makes a 25-yard field goal after QB Drew Pyne was not able to get the ball into the end zone from the Oklahoma eight-yard line. 6-3 Oklahoma
5:48- After a muffed punt by Oklahoma, Missouri recovers the ball on the Oklahoma 28-yard line for a first down.
7:58- The Sooners get their second field goal of the game from the 35-yard line. 6-0 Oklahoma
10:47- Luther Burden is down on the field with injury after a 4th-and-1. He walked away and entered the medical tent. Burden was short of the line and the ball was turned over to Oklahoma on the Mizzou-44
14:56- Oklahoma gets the first points of the game with a 40-yard field goal. 3-0 Oklahoma
First Quarter
1:22- Missouri Defensive end Zion Young goes down on the field with an injury. He returned to the huddle minutes later,
2:38- The Sooners pull off a fake punt for a gain of 43 yards. They got a five-yard penalty for delay of game following the play.
10:11- Oklahoma fumbles the ball with the help of Daylan Carnell and Missouri comes up with the ball on the Oklahoma 50
Pre Game
• Marcus Carroll was announced by the stadium PA as the starting running back for Missouri, despite Nate Noel being active.
Here's everything to know about the matchup, including TV and radio information.
Missouri Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners
Who: Missouri (6-2, 2-2 SEC) vs. Oklahoma (5-4, 1-4 SEC)
What: Week 11 of the College Football season
Where: Faurot Field (62,621), Columbia, Missouri
When: Saturday, November 9, 6:45 p.m.
TV: SEC Network
SirusXM:
Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)
Series: Missouri trails 24-67-5
Last Meeting: Sept. 24, 2011 — Unranked Missouri attempted a comeback upset over No. 1 Oklahoma on the road, entering the fourth quarter trailing 31-14. The effort led by touchdowns from quarterback James Franklin and Henry Josey in the fourth quarter was too little too late, with Missouri losing 38-28.
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers took their second bye week of the season in Week 10, a much-needed one at that. Quarterback Brady Cook suffered an upper body injury the week prior at Alabama. Cook's status against the Sooners is unknown.
Last Time Out, Oklahoma: The Sooners took a break from their brutal SEC schedule to finish out their non-conference slate, winning 59-14 over Maine.