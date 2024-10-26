Live Updates: No. 21 Missouri Tigers at No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Missouri Tigers gained a surge of momentum in Saturday's thrilling 21-17 win over Auburn, sparked by quarterback Brady Cook's inspiring return from an ankle injury and a hospital visit.
Cook rallied the Tigers to a dramatic fourth-quarter comeback, giving Missouri an invaluable confidence boost heading into Week 9. Next up, Missouri faces one of college football’s most storied programs, the No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide.
Although Kalen DeBoer's squad enters the matchup off a tough loss to the Tennessee Volunteers, they remain one of the season's toughest opponents for the Tigers as they hit the road to Bryant-Denny Stadium.
BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES
Live Updates
(most recent at the top)
Pregame:
- 1:09 P.M: Missouri QB Brady Cook has been tabbed as a game-time decision.
- 12:37 P.M: Missouri has taken the field for warmups.
- Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT.
How to Watch: Mizzou at Alabama
Who: Alabama (5-2, 2-2 SEC) vs. Missouri (6-1, 2-1 SEC)
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2:30 p.m. CT
Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
TV: ABC
Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)
Series: Alabama leads, 5-2.
Last Time Out, Missouri: After quarterback Brady Cook sustained an ankle injury at the beginning of the game, his return from the hospital in the fourth quarter catapulted the Tigers to a 21-17 win over Auburn. Marcus Carroll and Jamal Roberts each provided a rushing touchdown.
Last Time Out, Alabama: In its second loss of the season, the Crimson Tide fell to Tennessee, 24-17 after it allowed a surge in the fourth quarter from the Volunteers. Quarterback Jalen Milroe had an underwhelming outing, completing 25-of-45 passes and throwing two interceptions.
Missouri Tigers on Sports Illustrated
More from Mizzou vs. Alabama:
Will Brady Cook Play Against Alabama?; Mizzou Week 9 Injury Updates