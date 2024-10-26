Brady Cook Named Game-Time Decision; Mizzou Week 9 Injury Updates
Many injury questions remain as the No. 21 kick-off against the No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide.
The largest comes at the hands of Tiger quarterback Brady Cook. After suffering a non-contact high-ankle injury against the Auburn Tigers last week and furthering it after getting tackled shortly after, Cook exited the game. He made a heroic return later on to lead Missouri to victory.
The status of Cook's injury has been unknown all week. Media was not allowed at practices and the only reports have come from social media and daily injury reports from the SEC.
Alongside Cook is a long list of now-probable players for the Tigers, all of which were upgraded on the last day.
Live Injury Updates
Pre game
Per Pete Thamel, Missouri quarterback Brady Cook will attempt to play against the Crimson Tide after suffering an ankle injury against the Auburn Tigers in Week 8. Backup Drew Pyne took first-team reps at practice all week.
According to the final SEC injury report, Missouri quarterback Brady Cook is a game-time decision. This announcement comes within two hours from kick-off. Cook was actively throwing passes and warming up, but appeared limited in his movement.
Missouri Week 9 Availability Report
- WR Mookie Cooper - Out
- RB Nate Noel - Out
- QB Brady Cook - Game time decision
Alabama Week 9 Availability Report
- S Keon Sabb - Out
- LB Cayden Jones - Out
- S Red Morgan - Probable
