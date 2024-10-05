Mizzou Central

Live Updates: No. 9 Missouri Tigers at No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies

Follow along for live updates in a battle between Missouri and Texas A&M.

Chase Gemes

Sep 14, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) throws a pass against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — After a two-week break, No. 9 Missouri football is set to face the No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies in its first away game of the season.

The Aggies pose the toughest challenge for the Tigers thus far in their 2024 campaign, coming off a 21-17 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 5.

Before its bye week, Missouri just narrowly defeated the Vanderbilt Commodores at home 30-27 in a double-overtime thriller. It remains undefeated heading into Kyle Field, looking to extend its record and remain in the top 10 of the Southeastern Conference.

Aside from a talented Texas A&M roster led by head coach Mike Elko, the noise the Tigers will encounter will be as much of test to their communication and ability to play in a hectic away environment — playing at the home of the 12th Man for the first time since 2014.

Missouri faced some adversity against the Boston College Eagles and Commodores, but the Aggies will provide the real challenge that will showcase where it stacks up in the SEC.

Pre Game

  • NFL scouts in attendance: Saints, Giants, Bills, Patriots (2), Texans (4), Dolphins, Ravens, Titans, Panthers (2), Bears

How to Watch: No. 9 Missouri Tigers at No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies

Who: No. 9 Missouri Tigers (4-0, 1-0 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (4-1, 2-0 SEC)

What: Week 6 of the College Football season

Where: Kyle Field (102,733), College Station, Texas

When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 11 a.m.

TV: ABC (Play-by-play Joe Tessitore, Analyst Jordan Rodgers)

Sirius XM: Ch. 191

Radio: Tiger Radio Network(Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)

Series: Texas A&M leads 10-7.

