Local Wide Receiver Product Commits to Mizzou in 2026 Class

Karsten Fiene, a wide receiver from Lee's Summit High School, has committed to Missouri, he announced in a social media post Sunday.

Fiene was originally committed to Northwest Missouri State, but has now flipped to the Tigers. He'll be the third wide receiver in Missouri's 2026 class, joining two three-star prospects, Jabari Brady from Florida and Devyon Hill-Lomax from nearby Edwardsville, Illinois.

A 6-foot-2, 195-pound receiver, Fiene scored 22 total touchdowns and gained 1,586 total yardsfor a Lee's Summit team that won the Missouri Class 6 State Championship. Fiene earned first-team all-state honors his senior season.



In addition to wide receiver, he also played defensive back.

He visited Missouri multiple times throughout his senior year before receiving an offer from the Tigers on Dec. 20 of 2025.

