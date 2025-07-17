Looking Back at Zion Young's Incredible Oklahoma Touchdown: The Extra Point
Missouri on SI football reporter Michael Stamps takes a look back in the future at one of the most influential moments of last year's season and how the beneficiary of that moment feels now.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
There were plenty of thrilling moments last year throughout Missouri football's season. In fact, it was loaded full of close games and plays that sent the fans into a frenzy.
One of those was a scoop-and-score touchdown by Tiger defensive end Zion Young on November 9, helping Missouri improve to 7-2 on the season. In one of the most dramatic turns of the SEC season, Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold was hit and Young picked up it, leading to a storybook ending and a Missouri win.
To this day, it's still a moment that Young thinks about. In fact, it might just be the best football-related moment of his entire life.
"That's the number one football memory I would ever have," Young said at SEC Media Days on Thursday. "Scoring in front of that, I never scored, football -- I was a running back back when I was 12 years old."
This is a play, moment and touchdown that many Tiger fans likely will remember for quite some time. This is also likely what Young will be remembered for in his Missouri career, and maybe overall.
Clearly, this is something that is still being talked about now and a question that's still being asked of Young. He doesn't seem to care. In fact, it looks like he still loves talking about it.
"I thank God because we never stop talking about it," Young said. "Any interview I went to, that's all we talk about is the scoop and score. Of course, that's the number one memory."