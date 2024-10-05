Luther Burden Believes Tigers' Best Football is in Front of Them
COLLEGE STATION, Tx - Prior to No. 9 Missouri's matchup on the road against No. 25 Teas A&M, star receiver Luther Burden III made an appearance on ESPN's College Gameday. Burden believes, based on their first four performances, that the Tigers have not reached their peak.
"We're just really scratching the surface," Burden said. "We haven’t played our best ball yet. Our best ball is right in front of us.”
Burden is a member of a receiving room that didn't see much change in the offseason. The Tigers did, however, lose multiple locker room leaders to the NFL and graduation. Burden looks to continue their message and leadership style with this years squad.
“Last year, we had a lot of great leaders and they really set the way for this year,” Burden said. “I’m just trying to follow in their footsteps and lead this group the best that I can.”
Burden hasn't seen the quickest start to this season, with 257 yards and four touchdowns on 19 receptions. He missed most of the Tigers week two matchup against the Buffalo Bulls, but bounced back in week three with six receptions, 117 yards and one score.
Against Vanderbilt led the Tigers in receiving yards with 76, adding two touchdowns to his statline. His second came in overtime, giving the Missouri offense a much needed boost.
The Tigers sit at 4-0 on the season, after a week of rest and narrowly escaping the Vanderbilt Commodores in overtime the week prior. The Tigers nearly saw its first loss the week before Vanderbilt, with a 27-21 win over Boston College.
Texas A&M's secondary should prove an interesting challenge for Burden, with Kansas State transfer Will Lee III slated to matchup with the talented receiver. A solid outing will be needed from Burden to lead the Tiger offense to victory against the Aggies.
