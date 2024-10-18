Luther Burden III Officially Healthy for Week 8 vs. Auburn: The Buzz, October 18, 2024
The No. 19 Missouri Tigers will have their top star available against Auburn in Week 8, with wide receiver Luther Burden III being removed from the official availability report Thursday.
Burden remained on the ground, grasping his shoulder after being knocked to the ground during the game at UMass in Week 7. He did not return to the game after entering the medical tent on the sideline.
Burden was initially listed as probable on Wednesday's availability report. However, his lack of status Thursday would indicate he's fully recovered and will be available to help Missouri out in their return to SEC play.
Burden's stat sheet might not indicate it, but he's been dynamic as ever for Missouri in 2024. On the year he's snagged 31 receptions for 398 yards and four touchdowns. He put together his best performance of the season against UMass, gaining 127 yards combined on five receptions and two carries.
