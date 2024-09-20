Luther Burden Shares Unique Trait About Eli Drinkwitz: The Buzz, Friday, September 20, 2024
If you go to a practice for the Missouri Tigers, you might not see head coach Eli Drinkwitz in the scrum of coaches and players, but you'll certainly hear him.
With the microphone in hand, sometimes he's giving casual encouragement. Or yelling to "hustle" to the next drill. Othertimes, he's doing his best karaoke of a country music song. On Tuesday's, he'll interpolate Lebron James' "taco Tuesday" chant, replacing the "taco" with "toughness."
In other words, he's an active part of Missouri's practices, something generally expected of a coach at any level.
According to Missouri star receiver Luther Burden III, however, some of the transfers on Missouri's roster were pleasantly surprised with Drinkwitz's involvement at practice.
"I was just talking to some players yesterday about how he is at his practice," Burden said on the Paul Finebaum Show. "Other players on my team, when they played elsewhere, they said the coach (was) not even at practice."
Even if there's some slight hyperbole in the newcomers accounts, it's difficult to imagine any head coach being as lively as Drinkwitz at practice. Especially when the young-at-heart coach threw himself through a running back gauntlet in the Tuesday practice ahead of Missouri's matchup against Boston College.
His players recognize and appreciate the efforts he puts in to building and spending time with the team.
"Just realizing that our head coach up here at practice, coaching his butt off for us and always around when we need him, it's truly special," Burden said.
Friday's Schedule
Volleyball vs. Illinois at the Lippy Invite in Nashville, Tennessee, Live Stats, Watch
Thursday's Results
• Soccer fell 1-0 to Texas A&M to open SEC play. The Tigers now sit at 2-5-1 on the season.
• Missouri volleyball opened its weekend at the Lippy Invite with a 3-1 win over Lipscomb, moving to 7-3 on the season.
Did You Notice?
• Four-star wing Aubrey Shaw, the younger sister of Missouri men's basketball player Aidan Shaw, included Missouri in her final eight schools. She is the No. 43 ranked player in the Class of 2025.
• Mizzou football revealed their uniform combo for week 4 in a country-themed video featuring offensive lineman Drake Heismeyer at the NashVegas bar in downtown Columbia.
• Current men's basketball head coach Dennis Gates and Norm Stewart, the legendary former coach, spoke at the Missouri Basketball Coaching Association Coaching Clinic.
On This Day in Mizzou History:
September 20, 2003: No. 23 Missouri escaped with a 41-40 win in overtime over Middle Tennessee State. Even though Missouri was three-touchdown favorites, it took a four-yard touchdown run from quarterback Brad Smith in overtime. Smith threw for three touchdowns, 192 yards and added 136 on the ground.
