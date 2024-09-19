Kicker Blake Craig is the Confident Fallback Option Mizzou Needed
One of the least-talked about departures from last years Missouri Tigers squad into the NFL was the transition from now-professional Harrison Mevis and current kicker Blake Craig.
Stepping into his role was redshirt freshman Blake Craig. Craig comes off as a timid person, but on the footbal field, he's been able to build the trust of all of Tiger teammates.
Craig is as confident a kicker you will find, even with his level of experience. Craig's mentality, along with his confidence from range, is what's made him so successful early on in the season.
"You have to have the mentality of, you're going mess up as a kicker," Craig said. "You're going to have great moments, you're going to have bad moments. Then it's all about being consistent and going back to work same way the next day."
Craig, a Kansas City native, has now hit from a career-best 56-yards, with his previous best coming the game before against Buffalo for 51-yards. The 56-yard bomb against Boston College, this early in the season, was certainly a confidence boost for the young kicker.
"I think it's very good for not only my confidence, but I think it's really good for the team's confidence. I want to do everything I can every single game to score points for the team and that's just my main goal going in every game."
Though he drilled his longest field goal against the Eagles, he struggled the week prior. He went one-for-three against Buffalo, with his only make being the one from 51-yards. He then missed from 52 and 49. Craig had no choice but to bounce back after his two misses against Buffalo.
"My mindset is always, never get too high, never get too low. You have a great game, you start out again the next week. You have a bad game, There's still a game the next week."
Missouri football head coach Eli Drinkwitz has known Craig was a standout since the moment he saw him at one of the Tigers' kicking camps. Craig was hitting from all over the field, displaying his consistency, accuracy and power.
Now that Craig is on the roster, he continues to be a standout, both on and off the field and during games. Drinkwitz has kept notice of Craig's hard work, which has contributed to his success and the team's trust in him.
"Blake's one of our most consistent performers in the weight room," Drinkwitz said. "Even when he was working out with the 'edge' squad, he always was a guy that (strength) coach [Ryan] Russell singled out and said was a leader and a good performer, and had the right stuff about him, which is what you want out of the out of that position.”
Craig's performance, featuring his 56-yard field goal and three other makes, was a key contributor in the Tigers win over then ranked No. 24 Boston College. When you break down how the Tigers pulled away in the 27-21 victory, Craig's 12-points of field goals become detrimental to the final score.
"Difference in the game," Drinkwitz said following the win. "There's a lot of questions about his field goals last week and I said I wasn't really concerned about it because I know he's got the leg for him to hit that 56-yarder at the end of the half."
His perfect game earned him recognition as the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 3.
The Tigers had struggled in the first half to get into a flow offensively and had relied on Craig two times prior to fall back on. His 56-yard bomb gave Missouri its first lead of the day and a needed energy boost.
"You can just tell the energy in the locker room was different," Drinkwitz said. "Because we were able to fight all the way back from a really poor first quarter to actually have control of the game going into halftime."
It's no secret know what Craig's skillset brings to the table. Besides his two misses against the Bulls, Craig has been efficient and consistent in his kicking, while also showing his ability to hit from deep. Not only that, his confidence has grown, which makes both Drinkwitz and his teammates confident in him.
"He's always been confident in himself and I think the players and coaches demonstrate confidence in him too," Drinkwitz said.
An easy comparison to make to Craig is his predecessor, Mevis. Craig is filling the role of Mevis after his graduation and departure to the NFL, which makes connecting the dots between the two easy. That being, said, there are certainly shared traits.
"I think competitive spirit, obviously. I don't think the moment gets too big for him," Drinkwitz said on the traits the two share. "I think both of them relish the opportunity for them to compete and bring value to the team."
Through his first three games kicking with the Tigers, Craig sits and eight-for-10 without missing a single extra point. He did not attempt a single kick last season for Missouri and has made an impressive mark early on in the year.
It's safe to say the Tigers now have a safety net if they are not able to score. If the Tigers need to play for a field goal, the area of the field they need to reach has moved closer to them.
"[In] two minute drives, that kick line moves back a little bit, so that helps out the offense," quarterback Brady Cook said.
With the full trust of the offense behind him, the redshirt freshman has all the momentum in the world heading into SEC play. He now not only has a full season of development behind Missouri's all-time leading scorer, but three games with high-pressure kicks littered throughout.
Yet, last year Craig prepared the same way he has as the starter.
"I think my preparation was the same last year," Craig said. "I prepared to be the starter as well, just like our number one core value, always compete. I think that was the main thing, just going there, same mindset as always."
Read More Missouri Tigers News:
Mizzou, Vanderbilt Availability Report Ahead of Week 4
Bowl Projections for Mizzou Football Ahead of Week 4
Vanderbilt's Clark Lea Describes Challenge of Defending Mizzou's Offense