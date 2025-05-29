Mizzou Central

Making Sense of the Mizzou Defensive Tackle Room: The Extra Point

The defensive tackle position is one of a few on Missouri's roster that still lacks clarity and, potentially, the appropriate depth.

Michael Stamps

Oct 19, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Auburn Tigers tight end Rivaldo Fairweather (13) is tackled by Missouri Tigers defensive tackle Chris McClellan (7) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Michael Stamps takes a look at the defensive tackles on Missouri's roster, who's slated to be the starter and how the depth could shake out as the 2025 season approaches.

Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.

Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers have some interesting decisions to make at the defensive tackle position as the season approaches. The room did not undergo much change compared to last season, meaning the returners will be called on to take a step up.

Former Florida transfer Chris McClellan already took that step last year and now presents as the team's top defensive tackle. Presumably, former New Mexico State transfer Sterling Webb will be the next man up. After those two, the position starts to lack some clarity.

There's been a call to take a step up for redshirt juniors Jalen Marshall and Marquis Gracial for multiple seasons now. They've stuck it out at Missouri, which can't be said for some, but they are still looking to take that next step. With the depth at the position looking unclear, there's no better season than this one for that duo to rise to the occasion.

Drinkwitz and his staff added Ohio transfer Bralen Henderson in the spring transfer portal window this offseason to create more competition at the position. It's too early to say where he stands in the group as of now, but his experience should be helpful in some capacity.

Then there are the young guys. Justin Bodford and Elias Williams saw the field sparingly last season and true freshman Jason Dowell likely won't either. Williams has been spoken highly of by the coaching staff for his ability to kick inside, so it's not impossible that he becomes a contributor at some point.

Returning defensive tackle stats, according to PFF (2024-25 season)

Name

Snaps

Tackles

Pressures

Sacks

Chris McClellan - Senior

459

25

12

3

Sterling Webb - Senior

283

12

9

0

Jalen Marshall - Junior

117

5

0

0

Marquis Gracial - Junior

119

5

2

0

Justin Bodford - Freshman

6

2

0

0

Sam Williams - Sophomore

49

1

1

0

Elias Williams - Freshman

11

0

0

0

