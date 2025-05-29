Making Sense of the Mizzou Defensive Tackle Room: The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Michael Stamps takes a look at the defensive tackles on Missouri's roster, who's slated to be the starter and how the depth could shake out as the 2025 season approaches.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers have some interesting decisions to make at the defensive tackle position as the season approaches. The room did not undergo much change compared to last season, meaning the returners will be called on to take a step up.
Former Florida transfer Chris McClellan already took that step last year and now presents as the team's top defensive tackle. Presumably, former New Mexico State transfer Sterling Webb will be the next man up. After those two, the position starts to lack some clarity.
There's been a call to take a step up for redshirt juniors Jalen Marshall and Marquis Gracial for multiple seasons now. They've stuck it out at Missouri, which can't be said for some, but they are still looking to take that next step. With the depth at the position looking unclear, there's no better season than this one for that duo to rise to the occasion.
Drinkwitz and his staff added Ohio transfer Bralen Henderson in the spring transfer portal window this offseason to create more competition at the position. It's too early to say where he stands in the group as of now, but his experience should be helpful in some capacity.
Then there are the young guys. Justin Bodford and Elias Williams saw the field sparingly last season and true freshman Jason Dowell likely won't either. Williams has been spoken highly of by the coaching staff for his ability to kick inside, so it's not impossible that he becomes a contributor at some point.
Returning defensive tackle stats, according to PFF (2024-25 season)
Name
Snaps
Tackles
Pressures
Sacks
Chris McClellan - Senior
459
25
12
3
Sterling Webb - Senior
283
12
9
0
Jalen Marshall - Junior
117
5
0
0
Marquis Gracial - Junior
119
5
2
0
Justin Bodford - Freshman
6
2
0
0
Sam Williams - Sophomore
49
1
1
0
Elias Williams - Freshman
11
0
0
0