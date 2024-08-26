Marcus Carroll is Ready for New Role in Missouri Running Back Room
Marcus Carroll emerged as one of the better running backs in the nation last season, running wild with the Georgia State Panthers for 1,350 yards on 274 rushing attempts. After transferring to Missouri this past offseason, he will now see a split-carry running back room with Appalachian State transfer Nate Noel.
According to head coach Eli Drinkwitz, the question of how carries will work to start the year is answered, with Noel being the first guy to touch the field.
"I think we have a plan on how we want to approach it. Nate Noel will go out there first and him and Marcus will rotate through," Drinkwitz said.
The question mark is now erased and it appears as if Carroll is ready for the change.
"It's nice to not have to take all the load. But having a deep running back room and a lot of experienced guys is definitely refreshing," Carroll said in a press conference Sunday.
Noel will be his partner in crime in the running back room this season. From the outside, it appears as if they have very different skillsets as runners. Noel comes off as quicker and shiftier and Carroll stronger and more powerful.
Though they bring different skills to the table, they have been able to complement each other well so far. According to Drinkwitz, they've been able to play off one another in fall camp.
"I think those guys have good, complimentary football skills, and they know how to play off of each other," Drinkwitz said.
They might be able to play off each other on the field, but they have developed a relationship off the field as well. If the two are going to play side-by-side this season, growing as friends probably would not be a bad idea.
"I mean, me and Nate, we are tight," Carroll said. "we went off together, got something to eat, all types of stuff."
Carroll also mentioned that they do a lot outside of practice, like playing video games.
Simply put, Noel and Carroll might not be able to fill the void that Cody Schrader left after graduating and heading to the NFL. Schrader had a remarkable season last year, rushing for 1,627 yards and 14 touchdowns. Drinkwitz understands that they don't have Schrader more and that rotating between the two backs will be important.
"I think we understand we're probably not going to have somebody that's going to be able to carry it as many times in a game as Cody, so we'll have to do a good job of making sure we allow the starter to get into rhythm, but also make sure they're fresh," Drinkwitz said.
For Carroll, Schrader was part of the reason Carroll ended up in Columbia. The way that coach Drinkwitz has built the program and the mindset spread throughout it was the biggest decider.
"I would say Cody was a bit of a reason. But for the most part, just how this program is built, the something to prove mindset. I feel like thats something that carried with me," Carroll said.
On the Tigers' unofficial depth chart for week 1, Noel and Carroll as both listed as starters. Expect Noel to get a bulk of the touches and Carroll to be in on short third down situations, as well as in the red zone.
