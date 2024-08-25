Multiple Starters Revealed in Missouri's Week 1 Depth Chart
The Missouri Tigers' first depth chart for the 2024 season might not feature any major surprises, but it certainly does provide some new insight. The full depth chart can be viewed here.
Here's three quick notes from the unofficial depth chart:
New Faces
Overall, the team will have 12 new starters or starting options compared to 2023, including 10 transfers. Second-year corner back Nic Deloach is listed as the second boundary corner, expected to split duties with Toriano Pride Jr., a transfer from Clemson. Redshirt-freshman Blake Craig takes over at kicker after the departure of Harrison Mevis.
Deloach had been rotating in with the first lineup throughout the fall, subbing in for Pride. He's made strides this offseason, earning confidence after redshirting his freshman year.
"Last year, being a freshman and just being new to everything, I had a lot of anxiety," Deloach said in a fall camp press conference. "I was just nervous there so I was overthinking too much. I just learned that you have to slow everything down, you have to trust your coaching, just play."
Returners Decided but Not Final
Missouri tried out a host of different receivers and defensive backs at both kick and punt returner during fall camp. The starters for the job were decided days after fall practices wrapped up.
Receiver Luther Burden III is listed as the No. 1 punt returner and fellow receiver Marquis Johnson as the No. 1 kick returner.
Burden has returned 19 punts in his two seasons with Missouri, including seven in 2023. He's gained 211 yards on those 19 returns, good enough for an average of 11.1 yards per return.
Johnson was Missouri's kick returner last year, returning seven kicks for 146 yards, an average of 20.9 yards per return. A decorated track athlete in high school, Johnson certainly has the speed to excel as a returner.
Although the two are listed as the starters, there is still a chance for others to earn opportunities throughout the season.
"Obviously Luther is listed as the No. 1 punt returner," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said Sunday. "Theo Wease could absolutely go back there. Marquis and Daniel blood have also been very good at it. So I think, just depending on where the game is, who's fresh, I think any one of those four going to be back there, punt return, kickoff return. Josh Manning's been getting quite a few looks. Mookie Cooper's been getting a few looks. So, again, just depending on where the game is and how it's going, I think you could see multiple people."
Front Seven will have New Look
Missouri's starting defensive line and linebacker group features five transfers listed as outright starters or starting options.
Zion Young (Michigan State) and Eddie Kelly Jr. (Georgia Tech) are both listed as starters at defensive end opposite Johnny Walker Jr., one of Missouri's captains. The two will have the task of replacing Georgia transfer Darris Smith, who suffered a season-ending knee injury during fall camp. Kelly also has the versatility to slide inside.
Khalil Jacobs (South Alabama) is listed as an option at weakside linebacker next to Tristan Newsom and Corey Flagg (Miami) next to Chuck Hicks at middle linebacker.
Chris McClellan (Florida) will have his hand in the dirt at defensive tackle next to Kristian Williams. Drinkwitz praised the work McClellan, along with Williams and Marquis Gracial, did during the offseason.
"I think Chris (McClellan), Kristian (Williams) and even Marquis [Gracial] right there. But those three guys have been really good, consistent, really proud of the way Chris and Marquis have competed and battled. I think both of them did a tremendous job this summer of managing their weight and getting it down to what we wanted to be. And then we challenge those guys to really run the football. Be disruptors."
Drinkwitz naming Gracial, a sophomore, in the same category as the two starters is a good reminder that no depth chart is set in stone. Personnel changes from play to play and week to week are inevitable. Fall camp might be done, but theres always chances for players to prove themself and earn more opportunities.
