Meet the Mizzou Freshman: Defensive End Javion Hilson's Ceiling, Fit with Tigers
Arguably, no signing was more surprising and impactful than Javion Hilson's to Missouri, seemingly coming out of nowhere late in the recruiting cycle to become a Tiger. Now, Hilson is set up for immediate success in a loaded position group that should be one of the best in the Southeastern Conference.
The talented Florida native was committed to Florida State for nearly eight months before backing out of it, allowing the Tigers to make a late jump at him. According to 247Sports, Missouri didn't offer Hilson until November 20, 2024. He took an official visit on the 29th of November and after that, the rest was history.
Hilson is ranked as high as 17th in the country with five stars attached to his name. You could consider Hilson the crown jewel of the class, being the highest ranked and potentially having the highest ceiling. He still has to prove himself, but he has plenty of talent to work with from Day 1.
Meet Missouri's ultra-talented defensive freshman. Javion Hilson, below.
Player Info
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 235 lbs.
Hometown: Cocoa, Florida
High School: Cocoa
Recruiting
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 79 nationally, No. 8 position, No. 10 state
On3: No. 76 nationally, No. 70 position, No. 10 state
Rivals: No. 17 nationally, No. 1 position, No. 3 state (listed as a five-star recruit)
ESPN: No. 73 nationally, No. 9 position, No. 11 state
High school career
If you're looking for production in your incoming freshman, Hilson certainly checks that box. He recorded multiple double-digit sack seasons with Cocoa and led them to three consecutive Florida Class 2A state championships.
Hilson recorded ridiculous numbers during his junior and senior seasons. In his final year, he posted 86 tackles, 30 for loss and 18 sacks, along with 77 quarterback pressures. Those numbers were similar as a junior, recording 94 tackles, 27 for loss, 14 sacks and 44 pressures. He showed glimpses of being great as a sophomore, adding 36 tackles, nine for loss and 9.5 sacks to his career totals.
If that wasn't enough, Hilson proved himself on the track as well. He recorded a personal best of 11.29 in the 100-meter, 7.51 in the 60-meter and a 5-foot, 10-inch leap in the high jump, while qualifying for the state championship.
If these prove anything, it's that everything that has been said about Hilson is true. He was a productive and decorated high school athlete with great numbers and marks, with plenty of winning to show for it.
Fit with the Tigers
Despite being on the smaller side for a pass rusher, Hilson is incredibly athletic and knows how to find his way into the backfield. He actually added to his frame during his senior season, putting on 10 pounds or so. That's a good start at something that needs to be continuously improved on.
That might be the only major flaw Hilson has as a prospect. He's twitchy and has great hands, with a deep bag when it comes to getting to the quarterback. He does need some minor improvements in the run game, especially with getting off blocks, but that will come with time and added weight.
Letting Hilson get out in space and take on a tackle one-on-one is going to be his best bet at getting to the quarterback. He has enough tools to beat SEC-caliber offensive tackles and the athleticism to match it, he just needs to get slightly more powerful to become a more complete player.
Coaches Thoughts
"Well, it's, it's like speed dating. We had a relationship there too, just because of some previous players and had been there to watch him and evaluate him."- Eli Drinkwitz on Signing Day
When will he play?
Hilson is one of a very small group of Missouri freshmen who could see the field early on next season. In fact, he might be the only one who truly gets consistent playing time, because he is that good. Even in a room with so many talented players, Hilson seems to match that.
To start, it's likely the role will be rotational. Nothing is stopping that from blossoming into something more, as long as he is consistent. It will be a luxury for the Tigers to have such a talented freshman in the defensive end room to not only contribute right away, but also develop into a long-term player as well.
Ceiling and Floor
Ceiling: Hilson bursts onto the scene as one of Missouri's best pass rushers, recording five or more sacks as a freshman, showing his all-conference potential.
Floor: The talented freshman is a rotational piece for the Tigers that is set up for the future.