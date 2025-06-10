Meet the Mizzou Transfer: Santana Banner's Ceiling, Fit with Tigers
Though the Missouri Tigers only lost one starter (Joseph Charleston) at safety, they had a lot of depth to replace, with Tre'Vez Johnson and Sidney Williams both also graduating from the program.
After three additions through the transfer portal though, the defensive backend again became one of the strongest position groups for the Tigers. Not only is the group sound for the 2025 season, but the future is bright for the position.
Northern Illinois transfer Santana Banner fits in the center of that Venn diagram; he should contribute in this upcoming season, but his best contributions and opportunity should come in the years down the line.
Here's a look at everything the redshirt sophomore is bringing to Missouri.
Player Info
Height: 6-3
Weight: 207 lbs
Hometown: Flint, Michigan
High School: Mountain View
High school recruiting rating: Three stars, per 247Sports
Transfer recruiting rating: Three stars, No. 30 safety, per 247Sports
High School Career
Banner was named his team's MVP in his senior season, and a team captain for each of his last two seasons. Even in high school, Banner embraced contact. He's physical at the catch point, but also as a tackler. He shows off good vision in run defense, and also ability to track the ball deep. He also has some impressive highlights on special teams.
Northern Illinois (2023-2024)
Banner was a three-star prospect out of high school, choosing Northern Illinois over offfers from Murray State, Tennessee Tech and other schools.
After mostly playing on special teams in 2023, Banner became a starter in 2024. His 54 total tackles on the season were the third-most on the team. He also created four pass deflections, grabbed an interception and forced a fumble.
Fit with Tigers
Missouri's defensive backend is expected to be manned down by rising junior Marvin Burks and UNLV transfer Jalen Catalon. Graduate Daylan Carnell holds down the middle of the field at the star position , and Virginia Tech transfer Mose Phillips III has experience at the hybrid spot too. Plus, rising sophomore Trajen Greco was a frequent contributor in his freshman season.
However, safety is a position MU tends to have a deeper rotation at.
"They would use me in their scheme as a boundary safety," Banner said in an interview with Missouri On SI . "All the safeties get rotated around, so everybody has experience at every position in case injuries were to happen."
Even with all that depth, there is still a path for Banner to find a role in the upcoming season. His physicality and size also makes him an option to play the star position.
More opportunities should come in the years down the road though, especially if Banner can develop from his standout 2024 season. After this year, Carnell and Catalon, and possibly others, will be out the door, opening two new starting spots.
Ceiling and Floor
Ceiling: Consistent part of starting rotation, brings physicality to the defense.
Floor: Doesn't see playing time in 2025, but contributes on special teams.