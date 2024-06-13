Meet the Transfer: Michigan Linebacker Jeremiah Beasley
If at first you don't succeed, try again. Then your linebacker should appear.
The Missouri Tigers were unsuccessful in recruiting linebacker Jeremiah Beasley out of Belleville High School. But Eli Drinkwitz and Co. saved Beasley's number in their rolodex when he entered the transfer portal just three months after committing to Michigan in January of 2024, likely due to the coaching changes in Ann Arbor.
Here's what to know about one of Missouri's newest linebackers.
High School
Missouri will be the second Tigers that Beasley suits up for, his high school team shared the same mascot. Beasley was a two-way player for Belleville, excelling at both running back and linebacker.
In his junior season, Beasley garnered plenty of attention from colleges with his play at linebacker, recording 65 tackles and 10 forced fumbles. He plays with great speed on both sides of the ball.
In his senior year, Beasley record 120 total tackles and five sacks.
His experience at running back undoubtedly helps him out as a linebacker, especially in diagnosing run plays on the fly and striking gaps at the correct time.
Beasley was a four-star recruit and was rated the No. 6 prospect in Michigan on 247Sports' rankings. He chose Michigan over Tennessee, Colorado and Kentucky amongst other offers.
Fit with the Tigers
At 6-foot-1 and 230 lb., Beasley will likely play on the inside as a pass rush specialist and run defender and not as much in pass coverage.
Missouri has traditionally recruitied linebackers on the more athletic side under Drinkwitz. In new defensive Corey Batoon's 4-2-5 defense, Beasley will play in the box in tandem with another inside linebacker along with a star (safety and linebacker) hybrid.
The Tigers added multiple linebackers through the transfer portal, all with versatile skillsets after losing both Ty'Ron Hopper and Chad Bailey.
Beasley shares a similar skillset to South Alabama transfer Khalil Jacobs. Due to his two years of experience with Batoon at South Alabama, Jacobs will likely see more playing time while Beasley will be eased onto the defense and possibly contribute on special teams early on.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Meet The Freshman: Safety Trajen Greco
Meet the Transfer: Miami Linebacker Corey Flagg Jr.
2024 Missouri Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 5: Texas A&M