Meet The Freshman: Cornerback Jaren Sensabaugh
Seemingly out of nowhere on December 19, 2023, 4 Jaren Sensabaugh made his commitment to head coach Eli Drinkwitz public. Picking the Tigers over his hometown team, the Tennessee Volunteers, as well as Vanderbilt, Sensabaugh was a part of a stacked defensive back recruiting class.
Joining 4-stars Cameron Keys and Trajen Greco, as well as the versatile Austyn Dendy and Clemson transfer Toriano Pride Jr, these additions have the Tigers' secondary looking back to full strength after last year's departures.
High School
Sensabaugh was a sensational athlete in high school, playing basketball and running track and field at Ensworth High School in Nashville, Ten. Sensabaugh ran the 100m hurdles in high school and also clocked an official 4.61 40-yard dash. Combining his 32-inch vertical jump with his 40-yard dash, his athleticism stands out.
Sensabaugh played for multiple high schools during his four years, starting Dobyns-Bennett High School and ending at Ensworth High. He played both corner and receiver during his time in high school.
Recruiting
In June of 2023, Sensabaugh quickly progressed his recruitment with the Vanderbilt Commadores. He picked up his first offer from them and within days, made his commitment official. He remained committed until November 12, picking up offers and securing a view visits in between the two dates.
At that point there were still no indicators that Sensabaugh would become a tigers. In fact, it was the Tennessee Volunteers who led in his recruitment at that moment. The Tigers were the last team to get an official visit from Sensabaugh on December 15. He committed just four days later.
Sensabaugh's other offers included NC State, UCLA, SMU, Virginia, West Virginia, Georgia Tech and others. He took official visits to UCLA, NC State and Tennessee.
The Nashville native is ranked as a composite 3-star in the class of 2024, ranked No. 622 in the country. 247Sports was the only site to have listed as a four star, ranked No. 242 in the country, No. 22 of all cornerbacks and No. 8 in the state of Tennessee.
Fit with the Tigers
Sensabaugh is yet another highly-athletic defensive back inserted into the Tigers secondary. His speed is what makes him such a threat at the corner position and his lack of strength is what prevents him from playing safety.
He has long arms and plays physically, but may need to tighten up in coverage. Sensabaugh is not as raw as he seems, however. 6-foot-1, 173-pounds is a reasonable build for the position, especially in the height department. If he improves his coverage skills, a breakthrough is certainly possible.
Sensabaugh may have a legitimate shot at breaking into the rotation. His competition appears to be Toriano Pride Jr, Dreyden Norwood, Marcus Clarke, Nicholas DeLoach and Ja'Marion Wayne. Pride and Norwood will more than likely be the starters, but breaking into the rotation won't be impossible.
