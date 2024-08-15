Mekhi Miller is Embracing his Role in Missouri Football Receiver Room
It's no secret that the Missouri Tigers wide receiver room is one of the best in the country. Behind the star power, however, are multiple players impacting the Missouri Football program for the better. Junior receiver Mekhi Miller is one of those, trying to be a leader on and off the field.
Miller, an Overland Park, Kan., native, posted 148 yards and one touchdown on 11 receptions for the Tigers this past season. He is a smaller, shiftier receiver who operates the best with the ball in his hands. He has a similar skillset to other receivers in their unit, which makes it more of a challenge to stick out. According to Miller, practice is the time to make yourself stand out.
"Just go out there and compete every day. You can't really put pressure on yourself because you know you have a lot of room to grow with the people in that room," Miller said Thursday. "You could grab stuff from anybody in that room to ask you their game, so just go out there and compete."
The third year receiver has shown growth in many areas, according to himself. The most important area of growth for Miller has been on the mental side.
"More on the mental aspect. Understanding the games. It's my third year being here, third year in SEC, understanding the game a lot more. It's my second year in (offensive coordinator) Kirby's [Moore] offense, giving me a chance to really kind of master on knowing what's really going on, what's going to be called and just being a better teammate and just growing."
Not only has he had time to grow in this offense, both physically, mentally and as a player, but he also developed into more of a leader. As a third year member of this receiving core, he believes it is now his time to step up and lead the younger crop of players.
"Since it's my third year just understanding that I'm probably into that upper level, being a leader," Miller said. "I'm no longer the young person in that group, so I have to help the younger ones out, help them understand, help them have fun and go out there and compete."
As the younger ones get acclimated and the older ones begin to lead, the receiver room as a whole is beginning to come together. Miller says they are now having fun and enjoying their time together. The closeness might make this receiving core even scarier.
"We always have fun in our room. Whether it's from the players or to the coaches, we always have fun, Every day is just, every day is different. We always have something to joke and laugh about," Miller said.
As a group, they are trying to push and challenge each other in order to make each player better. With so much talent in their room, as well as on the defense, they can all make everyone better.
"We go out there and do the same thing when we get out there on the practice field," Miller said. "Just helping each other and pushing each other, becoming better."
Miller has seen coaches come and go in his time with the Tigers. His relationship with current offensive coordinator, Kirby Moore, has grown year-by-year. Miller even called Coach Moore by his first name, showing the closeness of their relationship.
"He's not like your regular coach. He talks to you make sure he builds relationships," Miller said.
Miller has clearly progressed since his first year with the Tigers. His role may not increase or decrease significantly this season, but his leadership towards younger players will be a key factor towards the success of the younger wide receivers.
