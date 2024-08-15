Mizzou Central

Who's the Next Man Up Behind Darris Smith for Missouri? - The Extra Point

Analyzing the options the Missouri Tigers have behind edge rusher Darris Smith, who suffered a season-ending injury.

Joey Van Zummeren

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Joe Moore (45) celebrates recovering a fumble in the fourth quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Missouri Tigers will have to operate this season without Darris Smith, an edge rusher who transferred from Georgia this past offseason. Smith was expected to be one of the top playmakers on the Tigers' defense this season with athleticism fit to rush the passer and also drop back in pass coverage.

However, Missouri seems to have the depth to replace Smith with an experienced player entering his second year with the Tigers and a redshirt freshman with potential.

Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the videoa above as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren breaks down two of the top options Missouri has to replace Smith, including quotes from head coach Eli Drinkwitz and edge coach Brian Early.

Smith suffered a knee injury during practice Tuesday. The team announced the injury Wednesday morning and that it would sideline the linebacker for the entire 2024 season.

“We are devastated by the injury to Darris,” Drinkwitz said in the news release. “He was having an outstanding camp and was poised to have a great year. We will support Darris in his recovery and look forward to him returning stronger than before.”

