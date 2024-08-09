Missouri Cornerback Nic Deloach Past Freshman Nerves, Ready to Expand Role
Nic Deloach has the opportunity to compete for a starting job at cornerback this fall. He's in the right mindset to do it.
The redshirt freshman for the Missouri Tigers has been impressing so far during fall camp. Wide receiver Joshua Manning, a fellow member of the Class of 2023, said that Deloach was one of the top performers in a team scrimmage on Monday.
"I feel like, overall, his technique," Manning said when asked where Deloach has improved. "He’s more patient now, he’s not as antsy as he was last year."
Deloach received a redshirt during his freshman season. Now entering year 2, the Cahokia, Ill., native feels more comfortable and confident.
"Lasst year, being a freshman and just being new to everything, I had a lot of anxiety," Deloach said in a press conference Friday. "I was just nervous there so I was overthinking too much. I just learned that you have to slow everything down, you have to trust your coaching, just play."
Deloach's mental pace might be slowing down, but his opportunities are quickly ramping up. He has the opportunity to become a contributor in a cornerback room open for competition. Behind Dreydon Norwood, Torianno Pride Jr. and Marcus Clarke, there's multiple open seats at cornerback for the Tigers.
"Just not taking any days off," Deloach said on his preparation this offseason. "Even like, on our off days, I'll stay in the indoor facility just getting extra work, or I'll watch old clips from practice."
To earn more opportunities and prove himself, Deloach is taking after two of his mentors in Ennis Rakestraw and Kris Abrams-Draine, two Missouri alumni. Not only from their performance on the field that led to both being drafted to the NFL in April but also off the field.
"They set the standard for us. So it's just we just have to uphold the standard. Just do the same thing those guys were doing. Just always on time to meetings, they never missed meetings. They didn't miss anything. They're just sticking to the standards."
The work that Deloach has put in has not gone unnoticed by the coaching staff, who is starting to see the potential he had as a recruit come to fruition. He was ranked as the No. 17 prospect in the state of Illinois in 2023 but only received three offers.
"(Deloach) was under recruited in our opinion," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said at the start of fall camp, "and had a really outstanding spring and did a tremendous job in the weight room."
Not playing in his freshman year was a new experience for Deloach. Coming in as a three-star prospect, he was used to being one of the top players at Cahokia High School. After being patient during his freshman season, he is looking to earn playing time in 2024.
"iI's very humbling," Deloach said of his true freshman year. "Because you the best player, you’re just used to being that guy, but you get here and everybody's that guy so you just gotta sit back, you just gotta wait your turn."
Deloach is focused on taking the next step this season. He recalls relying too much on his athletiscm last year and is now honing on his technique and fundamentals. With the nerves and unfamilaarity behind him, he now can focus on the smaller details required to elevate his game.
