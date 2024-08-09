Missouri Tight End Brett Norfleet Has Always Stood Above the Rest
Rebecca and Matt Norfleet told their son, Brett, to enjoy what they thought would be the brief period of time where he was noticeably taller than everyone else his age.
Only this advice came when Brett was in second grade, where he probably looked as misplaced as Will Ferrell in "Elf" in the classroom. Twelve years later, Brett is still by far the tallest person in just about any room he walks into.
Even if four offensive linemen on the Missouri Tigers' football roster have an inch over Brett's 6-foot-7 frame, his performance and early success soar above most.
During Brett's freshman season with the Tigers, the tight end worked his way up to the starting lineup by the time his squad faced the LSU Tigers in Week 6, and became one of the Tigers' most dangerous receiving threats. He caught two touchdowns in the regular-season finale against the Arkansas Razorbacks and was a crucial part of Missouri's success in the run game as a blocker.
"When we were playing LSU in Game 6," Missouri's offensive coordinator Kirby Moore said. "I was holding my breath and I had my fingers crossed. He ended up doing a great job, and then I think that confidence grew throughout the rest of the season."
Brett gained confidence throughout the season with each game that he stacked, despite tight end being widely regarded as one of the most difficult positions to learn in football.
"I didn't quite know what each game was going to bring," Brett said. "but when I was on the field, being the best that I can be, executing my tasks that I can, going up and when the ball is thrown my way, making the play ... (that) was just huge for growing my confidence."
The Tigers' coaching staff knew as soon as he entered the program that he could contribute early on, and Brett's early success even led to him notching a spot on the SEC's All-Freshman Team in 2023, making him the first Missouri tight end to do so since Daniel Parker in 2018.
"We knew he was a guy that had the potential and ability ... to impact the game early on in his career," Missouri's special teams coordinator and former tight ends coach Erik Link said. "(But) you never really know until you get into fall camp, put the pads on and really see what a guy can do from a physical standpoint.
"Brett showed that early on that he had the physical tools to really help us and contribute."
Brent Chojnacki had the same eye for Brett's talent when the tight end entered Francis Howell's football program. The 6-foot-6 freshman Brett quickly caught eyes during practices. It moved Chojnacki to take rare action.
"I just remember watching him jump up, hit the goal post as a freshman, the crossbar of the goalpost, and damn near knocking the thing over," Chojnacki told Missouri On SI. "I'm like, 'Alright, this kid's explosive.' My younger coaches (were) telling me this kid needs to come up."
Chojnacki, then entering his third season at Francis Howell, called Matt to tell him his son was a unique athlete.
"I said, ‘Hey, listen.'" Chojnacki recounted. "'I wouldn't do this if I didn't think he was ready for it, but Brett is certainly physically mature enough to come up on the varsity side of practice.'"
Just like he would do four years later at Missouri, Brett took the opportunity and ran with it.
Midway through his freshman season, he received an offer from the Tigers and before the start of his sophomore season, Tennessee, Minnesota and Kansas State also made offers.
But, unlike most recruiting races, the main competitor for schools were not other big time college football programs. Instead, they were baseball teams after Brett Norfleet, the pitcher.
"I remember talking with these coaches," Chojnacki said. "I'm like, 'Guys, I don't know if you're going to be able to recruit against the Saint Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees.'"
Chojnacki himself was even worried about keeping Brett on the football team. After all, the tight end was just as much, if not more, of a prodigy on the mound and most of his first football offers came from schools that had initially followed him as a baseball prospect.
Even Rebecca and Matt believed that baseball would be the primary sport for their son's future before he received attention in football.
"All of this time we thought, 'Baseball is the path because that's where we spent all of our money and traveling,'" Rebecca said. "He didn't necessarily play year-round, but you played in the spring, you played in the summer and then you had a little bit of time off for football season (before) you go back to training.
"So, we spent a lot of time playing baseball. Football was just here August through November."
A series of events over the span of less than a year, however, quickly turned that plan on its head.
First, Brett's success in football as a freshman complicated things. Because of the busy baseball schedule, he didn't have time to travel to football camps in the summer to earn recognition from scouts from recruiting sites. He shot on their radar during his freshman year.
Then, baseball season was cancelled in his freshman year due to COVID-19. That also threw a wrench in his development as a football player, as high schools were not allowed to train or practice with athletes during the offseason.
Finally, Francis Howell opened athletics practices again. During the first week back, Brett suffered an arm injury in his throwing arm that was more serious than initially realized. His parents recall him uncharacteristically complaining about the pain in his arm before taking him in for a MRI (he had torn his labrum).
"We had a decision to make," Rebecca said. 'Basically, (you) can have surgery now, and you're going to miss football season. Or, you can still play football and wear a brace. The doctor basically said, 'You can't make it any worse, I still have to operate.' So, he wore a special brace that kept (his arm) there."
Brett played through his entire sophomore season without full mobility in his arm. It altered Francis Howell's game-planning slightly since Brett couldn't use both hands for any jump balls, but he still excelled. He was careful to keep his brace under wraps, mostly covered by sleeves so no defender would target the injured arm.
Brett had surgery after the football season, causing him to be restricted to playing solely designated hitter through baseball season. He initially intended to play both baseball and football at Missouri, but backed out of baseball shortly after football season wrapped up.
He was completely recovered by the time his junior football season came around. During his junior year, the attention Brett gained reached new heights. Alabama, Michigan and Ohio State all reached out with offers.
Yet, Brett decided to stay home and commit to Missouri in November of 2021. Under head coach Eli Drinkwitz, the Tigers look to recruit cultural fits for their program, and Brett certainly seems to be one of them.
He's as blue-collar as a SEC tight end could be. He takes pride in doing the "dirty work" of blocking. He's a quieter person, and doesn't look to be the center of attention.
"He wants to be friends with everybody," Matt said, "but once it comes time on the field, (that becomes) 'I'm going to put you through the field when I block you or if I hit you.'"
Brett began building his skills as a blocker younger than most and not by choice.
During middle school, he was too big to be a player carrying the ball, forcing him to be a striker and only block until eigth grade. He pieced it together with receiving opportunities he finally earned in eighth grade to start his progression toward becoming a well-rounded tight end.
Once his career at Francis Howell started, although Chojnacki's coaching staff instantly recognized the unbelievable size Brett had, they had some doubts regarding whether he had enough strength to be a blocker.
Those doubts fueled Brett.
"I think," Matt said. "that was probably a chip on Brett's shoulder to say that, 'I'm gonna prove you all wrong.' So in their initial practices, I think he showed that, and he showed that he could belong. That was something that sat inside of him — (he) kind of always had that chip on his shoulder."
Even with all the success Brett saw in 2023, he could still be considered a raw player. He talked to Chojnacki midway through his freshman season about being in pain and the high school coach reminded him that he was still underdeveloped. With the pandemic and the recovery from a torn labrum, he missed plenty of strength training during his high school career.
That's why adding more strength to his frame was one of the main goals for Brett this offseason.
"Last year it was tough," he said. "Some games here and there just because guys had been in programs for two or three years, so (I was) not always the strongest. But then that was one of my main goals for the offseason: Just trying to get stronger."
Brett also focused this offseason on improving his footwork in blocking. If he can put it all together, he'll be an even tougher blocker this season, creating more flexibility for Missouri's offense. Brett believes good footwork can counteract any strength deficit he might face in a blocking matchup.
"He's got to continue to work on the fundamentals and techniques — footwork included, hand placement — just everything that goes hand-in-hand with tight end play and from a blocking standpoint," Link said. "I think he played with a lot of power and strength at times and not a ton of technique. That comes with time."
For Link and the rest of the Missouri coaching staff, there is no doubt that Brett will take on the right approach to improve his game. He's focused on stacking the confidence he earned from his experience freshman year with a more thorough understanding of the playbook and fundamentals.
"He’s really trying to learn the offense," Drinkwitz said. "understanding how to work with Brady (Cook). I anticipate he’ll fulfill his role really well and he’ll make the play when they play is needed to be made.”
Brett might have a better idea of what he's doing on the field heading into his second year, but he's not letting any success get to his head. He's not going to get comfortable or take his foot off the gas.
"He is very humble," Link, his former position coach, said. "and I think because of that, he approaches every single day as 'Look, I haven't arrived. I got plenty of work to do. I got plenty of room to improve and grow.'"
Brett has always been physically gifted. His parents say he was 23 inches when he was born, but what sets him apart more is not visible on the outside. It comes from within.
Yet, even when he was gaining traction as a four-star prospect, he's remained humble through the whole process.
"I've had the privilege of coaching a lot of guys that are national recruits like that," Chojnacki said. "Their attitude can change when some of that recruiting picks up.
"That was never that case with him."
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Football Position Previews: Quarterback | Running Back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | Offensive Line | Defensive Tackle|Inside Linebacker| Edge Rusher|Cornerbacks|Safeties|Special Teams
Freshman Defensive Back Cameron Keys Standing out Early in Fall Camp
Exclusive: Ty'Ron Hopper on How Missouri Prepared Him for NFL Adjustment