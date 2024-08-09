1B/RHP Brett Norfleet (@howell_baseball, 2023; Mizzou baseball/football signee) K’d six through 3 2/3 IP.



FB sat 91-93 mph early, settling at 88-90 mph. Confidence & feel to spin a sharp CB for strikes, 74-76 mph.



6-foot-7, 235-pound frame that also owns ++ raw RH pop. pic.twitter.com/6kmK5qB40W