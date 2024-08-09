Missouri Football Fall Camp Practice Report: Day 10
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Friday's practice for the Missouri Tigers provided quite a bit of insight. The team even provided a peek at the first and second lineups during a no-huddle drill. Five players — Daniel Blood, Marcus Bryant, Javen Richardson, Corey Flagg and Nicholas Deloach — spoke to the media after practice.
Here are MissouriOnSI's notes and observations from Friday's allotted practice viewing and player interviews:
• Starting offensive line during goal line drills (left to right): Extra blocker: LT: Marcus Bryant (52), RG: Cayden Green (70), C: Connor Tollison RG: Cam'Ron Johnson (74), Armand Membou (79), Additional blocker: Mitchell Walters (75)
• The second lineup ran an interesting trick play in goal line; Drew Pyne lined up at receiver, looked like Daniel Blood in the wildcat. Pyne ran back for the wildcat player to toss it back to him before Pyne tossed a touchdown to a tight end.
• Brett Norfleet, for the third day in a row, did not appear to be out at practice during the media viewing session.
• Eli Drinkwitz added some entertainment by signing country music over the speakers in between frequent "woo!" yells. Safe to say he made the correct career choice.
• Williams Nwaneri and Nate Noel were both taking reps on the kickoff team.
• No surprises with the first-team offensive lines during the no-huddle drill with Noel in the backfield: Bryant, Green, Tollison, Johnson, Membou
• Offensive line in the second lineup: LT: Jayven Richardson (76), LG: Logan Reichert (66), C: Drake Heismeyer (69), RG: Curtis Peagler (77), Mitchell Walters (75).
• Nate Noel looks as advertised with his twitchiness. Had a nice cut outside on a run to the left. He's quick but smart with his vision.
• Wide receiver Daniel Blood said in his press conference he's working on improving his ability after the catch. Said coaching staff emphasized darting, or turning, up the field as soon as he catches it instead of waiting to engage with a defender.
• Blood also said he has experience as punt returner, was an all-state returner, a position Drinkwitz said Blood will get a chance to compete at. Says fearlessness, trust in blockers and vision are all crucial to being a good returner.
• SMU transfer OT Marcus Bryant said he feels like a missing puzzle piece Missouri was looking for. Says he was looking for a team that wasn't rebuilding.
• Miami transfer linebacker Corey Flagg was honest that former defensive coordinator Blake Baker was the main reason he transferred to Missouri before Baker left for LSU. But Flagg was convinced by Drinkwitz and linebackers coach D.J. Smith that Missouri was still the right program for him to have the opportunity to compete. Says the competition in the linebacker room is making every one better.
Watch the full interviews with OT Marcus Bryant and WR Daniel Blood below.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Football Position Previews: Quarterback | Running Back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | Offensive Line | Defensive Tackle|Inside Linebacker| Edge Rusher|Cornerbacks|Safeties|Special Teams
Missouri Tight End Brett Norfleet Has Always Stood Above the Rest