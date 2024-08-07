Missouri Football Fall Camp Practice Report: Day 8
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers returned to the practice field Wednesday afternoon in some refreshingly overcast weather. The Tigers are now just over three weeks from their 2024 season opener against Murray State Thursday, August 29.
Here are MissouriOnSI's notes and observations from Wednesday's allotted practice viewing:
• Florida transfer defensive tackle Chris McClellan really sticks out with his size and power. From what head coach Eli Drinkwitz said Saturday, it sounds like McClellan will be a leader in that room alongside Kristian Williams.
• Tight ends Brett Norfleet and Jordon Harris were not at practice in the sessions open to the media. This did allow true freshman Jude James to get some snaps as the No. 3 tight end.
• True freshmen Courtney Crutchfield and James Madison were both getting looks with early lineups.
• New edge rushers coach Brian Early is really active and hands-on with his coaching. Looked like he was ready to suit up when coaching up Williams Nwaneri and Johnny Walker Jr.
• Jamal Roberts continues to line up as the third running back behind Nate Noel and Marcus Carroll.
• Nate Noel had a nice catch on a wheel route to the left sideline with Tristan Newsom in coverage. Noel as a receiver could lead to some exciting two-back sets with Carroll in the backfield too.
• No surprises with the starting defensive linemen (McClellan, Williams, Sterling Webb) but redshirt freshman SamWilliams was also being rotated in with the first four during indivual drills.
• Both Blake Craig and Nick Quadrini kicking field goals and kick offs today.
The Tigers will be back on the practice field tomorrow morning.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Breakout Candidate Joshua Manning Continuing to Earn Opportunities in Fall Camp
Freshman Defensive Back Cameron Keys Standing out Early in Fall Camp
Key Notes from Eli Drinkwitz After Week 1 of Missouri's Fall Practices