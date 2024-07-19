Meet The Freshman: Cornerback Cameron Keys
When you think of Missouri's best position group, the receivers come to mind. The defensive backs might be a close second, and freshman Cameron Keys is a new member. He joins 4-stars Jaren Sensabaugh and Trajen Greco as the newest freshman additions hoping to break into the defensive rotation.
Everyone knows a spot in the rotation for a freshman defensive back would be extremely limited and more directed into the special teams force. Keys, a versatile, speedy corner, will face many challenges when it comes to seeing the field immedietly. A redshirt is very likely, but his style of play should get him on the field sooner rather than later.
Take a look into the final addition of the freshman Tiger secondary, Cameron Keys.
High School:
Keys did not exactly stick out on the stat-sheet for Mosley High School, recording 20 total tackles and 1 interception across 7 games, as well as 9 pass breakups throughout the season. He had 26 the season before to go along with 2 interceptions. Throughout his entire career, Keys totaled 72 tackles and 3 interceptions.
The Lynn Haven, Fla native excelled on the track as well for the Dolphins. He ran a personal best of 10.85 in the 100m dash and a 10.96 during his senior year. He also ran a 22.52 in the 200m that same season. That's also his personal best in the event.
Recruiting:
Keys is a composite 3-star recruit according to On3. He is the No. 534 player in the country, No. 55 of all cornerbacks and No. 67 in the state of Florida. Both 247Sports and ESPN list him as a 4-star recruit.
He held many offers from SEC schools, including Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Mississippi State. He also held offers from West Virginia, Memphis, USF, Boston College and other smaller schools.
Keys took multiple visits as well, mainly to SEC programs. Those visits included Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Missouri and Tennessee. He announced a final list of four schools including the Tigers, but also Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Kentucky. Vanderbilt had some hype leading up to his commitment, but Keys ultimately chose the Tigers on July 4.
Fit with the Tigers:
Keys is a smaller, lighter and faster cornerback who will bring elite speed and sticky coverage skills to the Tiger secondary. He excels in 1-on-1 coverage and has very god ball-tracking skills. His he's not too short and his build allows him to play with fluid hips. He needs to improve in zone coverage when he is not directly attached to his offensive counterpart.
He will definitely need to bulk up in order to increase his time on the field. Coming in at only 160-pounds, adding weight will help him not to get bumped off routes in man coverage.
Like many of this years incoming freshman, it will be a challenge for Keys to see the field this season and maybe the next. The Tigers picked up commitments from Trajen Greco and Jaren Sensabaugh to pair with Keys, as well as Toriano Pride Jr in the transfer portal. It will not get any easier for him to see the field, so Keys will have to stand out in practices. He is very talented and has a different skillset than Greco and Sensabaugh, which could help seperate himself from the others.
