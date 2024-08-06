Breakout Candidate Joshua Manning Continuing to Earn Opportunities in Fall Camp
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Out of any player on the Missouri Tigers roster, few, if any, have had a better offseason than Joshua Manning, according to head coach Eli Drinkwitz. The sophomore wide receiver was named offensive MVP in the team's spring game, earning himself more opportunities this fall.
Manning says he caught around 100 balls on the JUGS machine each day and increased his work in the weight room to improve each and every day. Despite being a four-star prospect, Manning only played on special teams during his freshman season. He's looking to change that this year.
"I learned that it's really hard to play at this level, and I felt like I wasn't good enough last year," Manning said Tuesday during fall camp. "I feel like I put in the work to be good enough this year. "
During the spring game, Manning soared to make a highlight-reel contested touchdown catch over safety Marvin Burks Jr. During fall practice Saturday, while Theo Wease was taking a lighter day, Manning was taking reps in the first groups of receiver, lining up next to Luther Burden III.
Manning's performance in the spring game provided the Kansas City-area product with confidence heading into his second season. He's always had the natural talent. In high school, he was a prolific track athlete, setting a Missouri record with a 7.73 meter leap in long jump in 2023. He snagged 14 touchdowns in his senior year. It was just a matter of putting it all together and gaining the confidence to compete in the SEC.
"Coming in here, I was kinda playing timid," Manning said after the spring game, "no confidence and I feel like just getting confidence over time with the reps, with the 'W's, with the 'L's, just taking that step by step process."
To earn his strips and opportunities, Manning has taken a consistent approach every day since arriving last summer. His selflessness and consistency have not been overlooked by the coaching staff.
"Josh just shows up to work every day," running backs coach and one of the head coaches for the spring game Curtis Luper said in the spring. "He's a competitor, he's a 'lunch pail' type guy. He's not flashy, he just consistently makes plays and he just shows up every single day."
Manning's approach and his change in confidence has also been noticeable to fellow wide receiver Mookie Cooper, a mentor for Manning.
“He grew a lot as far as catching contested catches, he’s a big receiver," Cooper said. "He’s playing with confidence out there, (which) is probably the biggest thing I’ve noticed with Josh."
His ability with contested catches will be an avenue for him to contribute in a stacked Missouri receiver room. His physical skill set is one lacking in the Missouri room outside of Wease. Manning worked this offseason on his contested catch ability and playing bigger to utilize his 6-foot-2, 199 lb. frame.
"A lot of deep ball drills, a lot of red zone releases," Manning said when asked what he did to improve his contested catch ability. "I feel like I came a long way from where I was a year ago."
Wease is one of the best contested-catch receivers in college football. Manning says that Wease has taught him to attack the ball when its in the air instead of waiting for it to come for him. He has to take it with confidence.
With Wease, along with Burden and Cooper, Manning has plenty of veteran leadership to lead him along the way as he finds his role on Missouri's roster. They've taught him to focus on the finer aspects that can often be overlooked. Wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler has also emphasized this.
"With the details, he says, that the details are things that are easy to do but easier not to do," Manning said of Peeler's coaching. "I feel like we're very locked in on that. I feel like that's what separates our room versus any other rooms."
The depth at receiver could be viewed as an obstacle for Manning to see the field more often. But it can also be an opportunity for Manning and the group to improve by competing against each other each and every day.
"I feel like I'm learning day by day," Manning said. "I feel like we're always competing against each other, which makes the best versions of ourselves."
Last year, Manning put his pride of being a four-star recruit aside and contributed throughout the season on special teams but hardly on offense. The selflessness has earned him respect and paved the way for him to see the field more this season.
“Josh is very consistent," Drinkwitz said Saturday. "I think he does a really good job of finding a role in special teams. We’ve really challenged everybody, embrace your role, put the team first, find a place you can help us. He’s always helping in special teams, but he’s done a great job in the wide receiver room. ... He goes in there and does exactly what he’s supposed to do.”
This season, Manning might also get some looks at kick returner, according to Drinkwitz. He has experience in this role and could flourish as he was an All-State retrurner during his junior year at Lee's Summit High School.
In whatever role Manning takes on this year, the Missouri coaching staff will know what to expect each week. His production his freshman season might not have been what he was hoping but he's seemingly been on a constant trajectory upwards ever since.
