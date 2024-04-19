Missouri Football Lands 3-Star DL Jason Dowell
Missouri football picked up their second commitment of the class of 2025 in 3-Star defensive lineman Jason Dowell. Dowell is a native of Belleville, Ill, attending Althoff Catholic High School.
The 6-4, 290-pound lineman ranks as the No. 471 player in composite rankings, as well as No. 48 of all DL and No. 13 in the state of Illinois.
Dowell held offers from multiple programs, including Indiana, Auburn, Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon and USC, according to 247sports.
With their second commitment of the class, the Tigers remain in the No. 16 spot in SEC recruiting rankings. They jumped to the No. 63 spot in national recruiting rankings.
This could just be the start of a massive recruiting haul for the Tigers, as they sit in a good position for many prized recruits. 4-star LB Dante McClellan will commit in three days on April 22, deciding between Michigan State, Kentucky, Louisville, Tennessee and the Tigers. 4-star WR Corey Simms appears to think highly of Missouri as well. Both hold predictions to come to Columbia on Rivals Sports.