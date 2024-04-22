Missouri Lands 4-Star LB Dante McClellan
4-star LB Dante McClellan has become the third commit of the 2025 class for the Tigers and the second on the defensive side of the ball. McClellan is a native of Canton, Ohio.
McClellan chose Missouri over Tennessee, Kentucky, Louisville and Michigan State. He also held offers from Minnesota, Illinois, Purdue, Vanderbilt and others.
The 6-3, 212-pound linebacker is the composite ranked No. 385 player in the country, also ranking No. 42 amongst all linebackers.
With this recent commitment, the Tigers now have two recruits on defense. 3-star DL Jason Dowell committed late last week, becoming the second of the class. 4-star QB Matt Zollers has been the prized possession so far for Missouri, being the first commit to join the new class.
Looking ahead, 3-star DL Joshua Lewis will commit in the near future, deciding between Missouri. Houston and Tulane. Other names to keep an eye out for are 4-star WR Corey Simms and 3-star CB Zadian Gentry.