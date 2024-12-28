Missouri Lands West Virginia Offensive Tackle from Transfer Portal
Eli Drinkwitz and his staff added to one of the nation's top transfer classes this week, picking up yet another commitment from a highly sought after, experienced prospect.
Johnny Williams IV, a former West Virginia offensive tackle, officially announced his commitment to the Tigers this week, becoming the 13th player to join Missouri this offseason.
A former 3-Star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, Williams suited up for the Mountaineers for two seasons and saw time in 16 games across that span. He joins fellow West Virginia transfer Josiah Trotter as the second player the Tigers have landed from the Mountain State in this winter transfer period.
A native of Macon, Georgia, Williams has a massive 6-foot-7, 315 lb. frame that he used to his advantage in his time in Morgantown. He was a cornerstone of West Virginia's offensive line in 2024, helping the Mountaineers to nearly 300 yards of offense per game.
With the departure of Armand Membou to the NFL, as well as Mitchell Walters and Marcus Bryant who are seniors this season, Missouri needs to find an answer at the tackle spot for 2025. Williams instantly becomes one of the most experience options on the team, and has potential to be an anchor on next year's line.
Missouri currently holds the No. 11 ranked transfer portal class in the nation, according to 247Sports, as well as the No. 19 ranked recruiting class for 2025.