How Iowa's Offense Matches up With Mizzou's Defense
The offensive side of the ball for the Iowa Hawkeyes hasn't had the best reputation over the last few years, primarily due to its inability to put points on the board. Unfortunately for the Hawkeyes, this season was no different.
If it weren't for start junior running back Kaleb Johnson, one of the most productive backs in all of college football this season, its offense wouldn't have much to hang its hat on. Against Missouri in the Music City Bowl on Monday, Dec. 30, Johnson will not play. He opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft, leaving Iowa without its most productive offensive player.
Outside of Johnson, the Hawkeyes haven't had much to hang its hat on. The Hawkeyes faced more quarterback inconsistency all season, a trend in which they've faced the past five seasons. Iowa's been plagued by the undesirable quarterback play of Spencer Petras, Deacon Hill and for some of the 2024 season, Michigan transfer Cade McNamara. McNamara was fine while healthy, but after he went down, junior Brendan Sullivan joined that list of average quarterback play.
Sullivan hasn't been bad by any means, throwing for 344 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in three starts. He also rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns on 26 attempts in those three appearances. He has some versatility as a runner and still has a lot to prove as a passer, which should show with more than three chances to play. Sullivan certainly isn't the best quarterback the Tigers will face, but he's not the worst.
Filling in for Johnson at the running back spot is freshman Kamari Moulton and sophomore Jaizun Patterson. The two combined for over 600 yards this season and four touchdowns backing up Johnson, who rushed for 1,500 yards and 21 touchdowns by himself. Both are physical backs with a good blend of speed, strength and vision. The Missouri defense did a good job of defending the run this season against more polished running backs, allowing 140.6 rushing yards per game. That's good for No. 45 in the country and eighth in the SEC.
The Hawkeyes have a talented receiver room, despite the lack of production this season. The leader in receiving yards was junior Jacob Gill, posting 382 yards and two touchdowns on 32 receptions. Tight end Luke Lachey caught 27 passes for 227 yards without finding the endzone. He appears to be an NFL-caliber tight end to some extent. He has some pass-blocking strengths as well, which might help his draft stock. When Lachey is targeted, he's a dynamic receiving threat. That being said, he was the second-most targeted receiver on the team this season.
True freshman Reece Vander Zee had glimpses of his potential this season, posting 176 yards and three touchdowns. It's easy to envision him as an important member of the offense moving forward, but the 6-foot-4 target had a productive season granted being in the Iowa offense.
Iowa's offensive line was a key factor in its standout running back play this season. Pro Football Focus listed the Hawkeyes' run-blocking grade as the No. 12 best in the nation and the second best in the Big 10. There are multiple NFL talents on the Iowa line, featuring guard Connor Colby and center Logan Jones. It's an experienced group of blockers as well, boasting two juniors and three seniors.
The offensive front for the Hawkeyes will present the biggest challenge for the Missouri defense. They'll have the usual group of defensive linemen and linebackers, outside of senior Chuck Hicks and others that have transferred or were injured. The Tiger defensive line will have their hands full with the Iowa offensive line, presenting as the most important positional matchup between both teams.
Missouri had a successful defensive season and Iowa didn't have its best offensive season. Finding ways to score on Iowa's defense will likely be more challenging, but the Tigers will still have to focus on stopping the run and getting to Sullivan beyond the line of scrimmage to ensure Iowa's defense doesn't run wild.
