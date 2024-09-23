Missouri Running Back Named Week 4 SEC Offensive Player of the Week
Following his near 200-yard performance against the Vanderbilt Commodores, Missouri Tigers running back Nate Noel was named the week 4 SEC Offensive Player of the Week.
Noel broke his career-high for rushing yards, running for 199 on 24 carries for the Tigers in their 30-27 overtime thriller over the Commodores. Noel busted off runs for 64-yards and 32-yards, both of which furthered offensive drives. His 64-yarder ended in a score from his backfield partner Marcus Carroll.
The Appalachian State sits at 441-rushing yards through four games, reaching the end zone twice. That slots him as the tenth leading rusher in the country and third in the SEC, behind Arkansas' Ja'Quinden Jackson and Tennessee's Dylan Sampson.
Missouri has struggled capping Noel's drives off so far this season, either settling for field goals in the redzone or not scoring at all.
Noel was a key reason for the Tigers victory against Vanderbilt. They struggled to move the ball in the air and Noel was a consistent option for head coach Eli Drinkwtiz and the Tiger offense to turn to. Noel took the ball 24 times, the most he's had since week four last season, when his former team took on Wyoming. He finished that matchup with 30 carries for 107-yards.
The Tiger offense gets an off-week following their narrow escape in their first SEC matchup. After their time off, a roadtrip to College Station is next on the schedule, as the Tigers take on Texas A&M on October 5 for their first road matchup of the season.
