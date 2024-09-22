'It Starts With Me': Mizzou Quarterback Brady Cook Speaks on Tigers' Needed Improvements
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Brady Cook took his time against Vanderbilt. The offensive line held off the Commodores while Cook observed his surroundings and adjusted on the fly.
It wasn't until overtime that Cook connected with receiver Luther Burden III for a game-tying touchdown. But the trusty combination worked in the Missouri Tigers' favor. That, combined with a field goal in double-overtime, gave the game to Missouri.
The time Cook held the ball before making his move helped the Tigers complete long tosses they had previously struggled with. At the very least, there'd been a history of Cook mistiming throws or overthrowing receivers.
The quarterback addressed these issues prior to the game against Vanderbilt.
"We all know it, we haven't had as many explosive plays as we should," Cook said in a press conference Tuesday. "It starts with me. I think it really starts in practice, Tuesday and Wednesday we need to get better reps on explosive pass plays and make sure we're repping these at full speed and getting our timing right."
With the pressure on, Cook was able to keep his head straight to make the plays he needed to. He found Burden in the end zone on a 20-yard pass for the Tigers' first touchdown and a 25-yard pass for the last touchdown, which came on Cook's first throw in overtime.
"They just kept fighting for each other," Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said following the game. "Kept saying they had each other's back. ... I'm proud of those guys for doing that."
Despite earning the win, Cook was visibly upset in the postgame conference. He was far from perfect, and was the first to say it.
"We gotta go take a hard look at Missouri Tigers," Drinkwitz said of Missouri's plan during the bye week. "We got to figure out why we're not executing the third downs in the red area, why we're not kicking field goals, why we're missing tackles, why we're busting assignments."
The Tigers struggled in the red zone and failed multiple opportunities to score — a majority of their drives ending in field goals attempts. Ignoring the score and just looking at the stat sheet, Missouri should have had the game much easier.
"There's no reason we need to be kicking some of the field goals after we get down into the red zone," Cook said. "We've got to find a way to put the ball in the end zone."
"I guess I'm a little disappointed in how I performed, how the offense performed," he added. "But at the end of the day, we found a way to win."
The Tigers were granted ideal field position multiple times throughout the game and weren't able to do much with it, scoring just four times. Despite the successful long tosses and massive rushes from the offense, they just couldn't get much going.
That's what they're hoping can change.
"(The days following the game are) just going to be a lot of watching the tape," Cook said. "Watching over and over ... to see how I can be better. How we can score more touchdowns, period.
"It starts with me."
