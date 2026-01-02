Mizzou WR Daniel Blood Enters Transfer Portal

Missouri wide receiver Daniel Blood is entering the transfer portal, per his Instagram. Blood was with the Tigers for three seasons and recently recorded five receptions for 51 yards this most recent season.

Blood recorded 152 total receiving yards in his three seasons with the Tigers on 15 total catches. He did not catch a touchdown in that time with Missouri, despite appearing in all 13 games this season. Blood briefly returned punts in the 2024 season, bringing back four returns for a total of six yards.



He was a three-star recruit in the class of 2023, ranked No. 654 in the country, along with No. 96 of all wide receivers and No. 30 in his home state of Louisiana. He's a native of Destrehan, Louisiana.

The transfer portal officially opened on Friday and is open through January 16. The Tigers are expected to be busy shoppers in the transfer portal at a variety of positions, including wide receiver. To keep up with all of the offseason movement for Missouri, follow our offseason tracker.

