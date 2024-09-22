Checking In: 5-Star OT Jackson Cantwell talks Mizzou Visit, Updates Recruitment
5-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell was in Columbia, Mo for the Tigers sec-opening matchup with the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Cantwell got the full SEC experience watching the Tigers and Commodores duel, with the game heading to overtime and No. 7 Missouri barely squeking out a victory.
"Pretty fun experience, [Vanderbilt] made it a really good game," Cantwell said. "Overtime, it's hard to run there, especially against SEC opponents. I mean, I was fun to see."
The top-ranked recruit finds himself as the No. 2 player in the class of 2026, according to composite rankings. The Nixa, Mo native is by far the highest ranked player in the state of Missouri.
He has, over the last two years, developed a relationship with the Tiger coaching staff, including offensive line coach Brandon Jones. The two have developed a relationship over the last year.
"Me and Coach Jones talk pretty much every week," Cantwell said. "I've known him for about a year now, since he got there. Good coach, we've taken a lot from their offense."
Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz is showing Cantwell some personal attention as well. Drinkwitz flew into Carthage, Mo for Cantwell and the Nixa Eagles' week four matchup on September 20. From this alone, it's clear that Cantwell is a priority for the Tigers.
"He said it himself, whenever we're kind of talking at the game. There's no other coach that's done that so far, or even come to see me in general," Cantwell said.
Time is ticking for Cantwell, who is starting to wind down his recruitment process. He has the goal of committing by next fall, or the start of his football season, which means official visits are on the way.
"I don't really have a crazy amount of time left anymore," Cantwell said. "For being a [class of] '26, I'm definitely in the back half of my recruitment. I'm not really talking to any new schools."
Cantwell has offers from just about every school you could imagine, but narrowed it down to 14-schools on July 18, 2024. He now says that list is starting to grow smaller.
"I've got about 10 schools I still talk to you on a daily basis," Cantwell said. "I'm trying to figure out where my OV's [official visits] might be going to and really starting to figure out what I want to do with my future."
As Cantwell's recruiting process winds down, expect the Tigers to be front and center to have a chance to land him.
Read More Missouri Tigers News:
Missouri Snap Counts Vs. Vanderbilt, Season Tracker
Guzman: Blake Craig Redeemed Himself After Missouri Dug Itself A Hole
Postgame Reactions to Missouri's OT Victory Over Vanderbilt