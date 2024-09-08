Missouri Stumbles, Rebalances to Throttle Buffalo
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Brady Cook looked to his right. Tight end Tyler Stephens, supposed to be running a flat, was caught up blocking a flurry of defenders on the right side of the offensive line.
Needing to improvise, Cook saw the gap of green grass ahead of him, tucked the ball and ran free.
He hopped over a flailing defender right past the line of scrimmage, rebalanced himself, raced to the end zone before somersaulting into the end zone to avoid getting crushed by two Buffalo defenders.
Just as Cook did on his 31-yard touchdown, the Missouri Tigers tripped and wobbled to gain control and put Buffalo to rest in a 38-0 win in week 2.
It was clear in the first quarter that No. 9 Missouri still had to clean its game up. For a game where Missouri entered as 34.5-point favorites, some self-inflicted wounds made it more difficult than it needed to be.
There was missed opportunities, quarterback Cook's lack of syncronocity with receivers on deep balls carried over from week 1. He threw an easily avoidable interception early in the third quarter. The Tigers were called for 10 penalties that cost them 80 yards. They messed up basic execution details that will need to be refined.
Even when the good times were rolling for Missouri on the scoreboard, sloppy play held them back.
Desperate moves from running back Nate Noel in the final 10 seconds of the half kept him in bounds, costing Missouri its final timeout and possibly a few yards on a kick Blake Craig would miss from 52.
When Missouri was leading 24-0, right guard Mitchell Walters, starting in place of an injured Cam'Ron Johnson, was called for a facemask, moving the Tigers back from the Buffalo 5 to the Buffalo 20.
"The frustrating thing for us offensively was we weren't able to sustain drives because of penalties," Drinkwitz said. "We had two punts and two missed field goals, both the field goals were just poor execution. We should have been a lot closer at the end of half and still some things we got to clean up."
Yet after Walters' costly penalty, the Missouri offense regained its balance and made up for the 20 yards with a 12-yard reception from wide receiver Theo Wease Jr., four-yards from wide receiver Mookie Cooper and a four-yard touchdown rush from Nate Noel to finish the job.
Wease's reception, where he used the right sideline as a tight rope, put Missouri back above water. He easily flowed through the Buffalo defense, setting career highs in both receptions (13) and yards (149).
"I was just trying to maximize every opportunity I got," Wease said after the game. "I left some plays out there I'm still mad about a little bit. I didn't get in the end zone one of those plays."
He had to step up for the offense when superstar wide receiver Luther Burden III exited the game in the second quarter due to an illness. Burden was dealing with the illness in the week leading up to the game and was feeling unwell after he scored a touchdown that put the Tigers up 10-0.
"He made the most of it," Cook said of Wease. "Whether it was a 10-yard stop, a 12-yard stop, a hitch, a quick out," Cook said. "He was taking it and he was running with it, so shout out to him."
Burden's touchdown capped off a drive that saw a refueling of the Missouri offense after a stagnant first quarter. Though the Missouri defense forced a punt, interception and turnover on downs on its first three drives, the offense only had three points on the scoreboard by the end of the first quarter.
Two attempts by the Cook-led passing offense on third downs failed on the first two drives, forcing Missouri to settle for long field goals. Craig, a redshirt freshman, made the first one from 51 but missed the second from 49.
The defense, however, put together a complete performance in the unit's second game under new coordinator Corey Batoon. After shutting out Murray State in week 1, its the first time Missouri has pitched shutouts in back to back weeks since 1935.
"We got a lot of depth over there and a lot of consistency," Drinkwitz said. "A lot of guys holding each other to a standard. When you can just send waves of players who are fresh continually, I think that's hard on an offense."
The defense, paired with a reinvigorated offensive effort beginning in the second half, helped Missouri split away, rallying for 21 points in the second quarter, and seven in each of the final two.
Even through the second half while Missouri had a strong hold on the game, there was a clear fire from both ends. In a week with multiple upsets around the college football world, Drinkwitz made an emphasis to the team in his pre game speech to not make the most of each snap.
"Take advantage of opportunities," Drinkwitz said. to paraphrase his message to the team "Don't disrespect the fans of the game by assuming that the other team's not going to play."
Missouri outgained Buffalo with 518 yards compared to just 169 on the night. Mobile quarterback C.J. Ogbonna, was unable to create much of a threat with his legs and didn't have many open receivers.
Despite some struggles and sloppiness, the performance is nothing to be concern with for the Tigers. They're typical for the early weeks of the season. Missouri showed they have the ability to overcome them within he confines of the four quarters Saturday,
Missouri will need to play a four-quarter game next Saturday, when it hosts Boston College at Faurot Field, set for an 11:45 p.m. kickoff.
