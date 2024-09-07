Live Updates: No. 9 Missouri Football Vs. Buffalo Bulls
At the beginning of the season, the Missouri Tigers were said to have one of the easier schedules for 2024. But as games are being played, its looking tougher each week. All but one of their future opponents got a win in week 1.
This game will serve as a better display of the 2024 Missouri Tigers skills than game one. Buffalo is overall a stronger team with a couple tricks up their sleeves. While the defense from Murray State didn't cause many problems for the Missouri offense, the Bulls have quite a few returning veterans that will line up to try and stop the Tigers.
Alongside their stronger defense, Buffalo's offense should pose more of a challenge for Missouri's defense. Bull's quarterback C.J. Ogbonna and running back Jacquez Barksdale combine for a majority of their yards on the ground. This isn't the first time the Tigers have faced off against Ogbonna, he lead the SEMO team that Missouri faced in 2021.
Once again, however, the Tigers will be putting on their show for a sold out crowd. This will be the seventh consecutive sellout at Faurot Field, dating back to last season. Week 1 saw one of the larger crowds in Mizzou history and the 6th largest home opener.
The Missouri Tigers will take the field at 6 p.m. for their second game of the season. Live updates from the game can be found below.
How to Watch: No. 9 Missouri Tigers vs. Buffalo Bulls
Who: No. 9 Missouri Tigers (1-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. Buffalo Bulls (1-0, 0-0 MAC)
What: Week 2 of the College Football season
Where: Faurot Field (62,621), Columbia, Missouri
When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 6 p.m.
TV: SECN+, ESPN+: (Play-by-play Lowell Galindo, Analyst Fozzy Whittaker)
Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)
SiriusXM: 191
Series: Missouri leads 1-0 with the only prior matchup happening on September 20, 2008
Last Meeting: On Sept. 20, 2008, quarterback Chase Daniel. took another step in his Heisman campaign by throwing for a career-high of 439 yards in a 42-21 win. Jeremy Maclin's 14 receptions in the win still stand as the fourth highest in program history. Despite losing three fumbles and a turnover on downs, the Tigers seperated themselves in the third quarter.
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Missouri Tigers couldn't of asked for much more in their 2024 debut. With plenty of questions about how the Missouri defense would do after losing coordinator Blake Baker and plenty of stars to the NFL, the Tigers were the only team in the nation to hold an offense to under 100 yards in week 1. Newcomers at running back, Nate Noel and Marcus Carroll, also silenced doubts on the Missouri running back room with the departure of Cody Schrader, each rushing for a touchdown in the 51-0 win.
Last Time Out, Buffalo: Like Missouri, the Bulls had the chance to beat up on a FCS team in week 1. Buffalo defeated Lafeyette 30-13 at home off of a clean, 195-yard, two-touchdown and zero-interception performance from quarterback C.J. Ogbonna. In his debut as Buffalo's head coach, Lembo's team outgained Lafeyyette 403-to-223.
Live Updates
Refresh for newest updates at the top.
The game is set to begin at 6 p.m. CDT
Injuries: TE Brett Norfleet was ruled out for the game due to a shoulder injury.
More from Missouri vs. Buffalo:
Snap Counts from Missouri's 51-0 Week 1 Win
Younger Missouri Players Gain Experience During Murray State Blowout
Three Notable Performers from Missouri Football's big win Over Murray State