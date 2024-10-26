Missouri Suffers Brutal Shutout to Alabama After Cook Exits
A storybook day in Tuscaloosa was shaping up for the No. 21 Missouri Tigers.
After a right ankle injury held quarterback Brady Cook out of practice all week, he was surprisingly on the field for warm ups not wearing any ankle tape or brace. After he exited the game against Auburn last week for nearly three full quarters to lead a comeback, he would start again.
But he didn't have another miracle in him this time as Missouri fell 34-0 to No. 15Alabama, stomping Missouri's playoff hopes.
Then the Tigers ran into the brick wall of reality.
There would be no inspiring comebacke nor tears of joy during post-game interviews. After starting the first five drives of the game,Cook exited again and never returned back. Despite an impressive defensive performance, there was no hope for the Missouri offense.
Missouri falls to 6-2 on the year after being shut out for the first time since falling 27-0 to Georgia.
While the offense struggled on the first five drives with Cook, the Missouri defense was stellar. The Tigers were lucky to only be down by three when Cook walked to the locker room.
After a eight-play, 50-yard drive on their first drive, the Missouri defense shut things down. Alabama would go three-and-out on its next two drives, gaining a net of negative one yards on the two drives.
The Missouri offense benefitted from favorable field position on the two final drives with Cook at the helm. After defensive end Johnny Walker Jr. came away with a sack to end Alabama’s third drive deep in its own territory, Missouri started with the ball at their own 48.
But Missouri was unable to take advantage of it, again going three-and-out. Cook attempted deep shots down the right sideline on both second and third down, both unsuccessful. Missouri started the next drive at their own 44 but were stopped after just 15 yards of progress.
Everything shut down for the Tigers from there. Cook exited with a hand injury and Alabama was able to crack the code on the Missouri defense, scoring on three-consecutive drives.
Subbing in for Cook, Arizona State transfer Drew Pyne was unable to keep Missouri in it at all. 25% of his pass attempts ended in the hands of an Alabama defender. His very first pass attempt landed right in the hands of safety Malachi Moore.
Missouri came close to preventing a shutout late in the fourth quarter after 13 plays moved the Tigers down to one yard out from the end zone. But Alabama, who had most of their backups in for the rest of the drive, put its starters back in to stuff running back Marcus Carroll at the goal line.
The outlook for the rest of Missouri’s season is colored drastically different than it was entering Saturday. In their two losses, the Tigers have been outscored 75-10.
Missouri will look to rest up and improve during its second and final bye week next week.
HOW IT HAPPENED
(most recent at the top)
Fourth Quarter:
• 5:54 P.M.: Alabama defense creates a goal-line stop to prevent Missouri from ruining a shutout.
• 5:50 P.M.: Missouri is preparing to attempt a fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line. Running backs Marcus Carroll and Jamal Roberts have led the Tigers on what has so far been a 13-play, 89-yard, 6:07 drive.
- 5:33 P.M: Justice Haynes breals free for a 35-yard touchdown run. Alabama adds insult to injury here in the fourth. Alabama 34, Missouri 0. 11:06 4Q.
Third Quarter:
- 5:25 P.M: That's the end of the third quarter. Doesn't look great for the Tigers in Tuscaloosa as the sun sets at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama 27, Missouri 0.
- 5:12 P.M: 12-yard touchdown by Jam Miller. Alabama is pouring it on in the second half. Alabama 27, Missouri 0.
- 5:05 P.M: Third interception of the day for Pyne. This time, freshman Qua Russaw picks it off.
- 5:02 P.M: Running into the kicker call on Missouri after another punt by the Crimson Tide. Offset by a Kendrick Law personal foul. Burnip's second punt is downed at the Missouri 41.
- 4:52 P.M: Bray Hubbard nabs another interception for the Crimson Tide. Drew Pyne continues to struggle. This one feels like it's slipping away from the Tigers.
- 4:41 P.M: Jalen Milroe scampers in for a nine-yard touchdown. Play is reviewed. Call stands. Alabama 20, Missouri 0. 12:33 3Q.
- 4:39 P.M: 32-yard rush by Jalen Milroe puts Alabama in good field position.
- 4:35 P.M: Missouri QB Brady Cook is out for the rest of the game.
Second Quarter:
- 4:16 P.M: Blake Craig's 59-yard field goal attempt is no good, and Alabama return man Kendrick Law almost takes it back for a kick-six after making three men miss, but instead he's tackled at the 49. We head to the break. HALFTIME: Alabama 13, Missouri 0.
- 4:10 P.M: Tigers call their second timeout of the half with 0:27 left remaining. Ball on their own 46.
- 4:08 P.M: Drew Pyne remains in the game for the Tigers despite Cook's presence on the sidelines.
- 4:05 P.M: Brady Cook has returned to the sideline for Missouri, but Alabama punches it in with a three-yard touchdown run from Jam Miller. Alabama 13, Missouri 0. 1:54 2Q
- 4:00 P.M: Drew Pyne's pass is intercepted by Crimson Tide safety Malachi Moore. Alabama ball on the Missouri 35. 31-yard return for Moore.
- 3:53 P.M: Alabama gets back on the board as Graham Nicholson drills a 39-yard field goal right down the middle. Brady Cook also spotted heading towards the locker room. Currently, the Crimson Tide have more penalty yards than the Tigers have actual yards. Alabama 6, Missouri 0. 4:38 2Q.
- 3:42 P.M: The Tigers pickup a first down on this drive, but ultimately get stopped once more. Punt goes through the back of the endzone. If you like offense, this isn't the game for you.
- 3:38 P.M: Milroe gets rocked by Johnny Walker on the sack, just moments after missing Kobe Prentice for a touchdown. Alabama punts.
- 3:30 P.M: Three-and-out for the Tigers. This has been a rough one to watch for both teams. Ryan Williams in to return the punt for Alabama, and is tackled hard at the six.
First Quarter:
- 3:20 P.M: Another three-and-out for Alabama. That'll take us to the end of the first quarter. Alabama 3, Missouri 0.
- 3:15 P.M: Jaylen Mbakwe nearly fumbles the punt, but returns it while bobbling the ball. Ball on the seven yard-line for Alabama when we return.
- 3:09 P.M: Cook remains in the game for the Tigers.
- 3:08 P.M: Missouri forces a three-and-out of their own. Jalen Milroe continues to struggle. James Burnip's punt is downed at the 20-yard line. 6:45 1Q
- 3:05 P.M: Brady Cook has entered the medical tent after that last drive.
- 2:59 P.M: WR Cole Adams has been carted to the locker room. Jaylen Mbakwe in to return punts now for Alabama after another three-and-out for the Tigers.
- 2:54 P.M: Four yard loss for Alabama on third down and five. Graham Nicholson comes on and drills a 47-yard field goal. Alabama 3, Missouri 0. 8:50 1Q.
- 2:51 P.M: WR Cole Adams is down on the play for Alabama. After a short break, he hobbles to the sidelines and play resumes.
- 2:48 P.M: After a sack by Jihaad Campbell (8 yard loss), and a 13-yard completion on third down, the Tigers punt it away.
- 2:47 P.M: First play of the the game is sniffed out by Alabama. No gain, but Cook is playing.
Pregame:
- 2:44 P.M: Alabama wins the toss, elects to defer.
- 2:14 P.M: Brady Cook has been named the starting QB for the Tigers. He'll give it a go.
- 1:09 P.M: Missouri QB Brady Cook has been tabbed as a game-time decision.
- 12:37 P.M: Missouri has taken the field for warmups.
- Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT.
How to Watch: Mizzou at Alabama
Who: Alabama (5-2, 2-2 SEC) vs. Missouri (6-1, 2-1 SEC)
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2:30 p.m. CT
Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
TV: ABC
Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)
Series: Alabama leads, 5-2.
Last Time Out, Missouri: After quarterback Brady Cook sustained an ankle injury at the beginning of the game, his return from the hospital in the fourth quarter catapulted the Tigers to a 21-17 win over Auburn. Marcus Carroll and Jamal Roberts each provided a rushing touchdown.
Last Time Out, Alabama: In its second loss of the season, the Crimson Tide fell to Tennessee, 24-17 after it allowed a surge in the fourth quarter from the Volunteers. Quarterback Jalen Milroe had an underwhelming outing, completing 25-of-45 passes and throwing two interceptions.
