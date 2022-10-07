'We Can Beat Anybody': Mizzou QB Brady Cook Has Unmatched Confidence vs. Florida

The Missouri Tigers proved they can hang with the Georgia Bulldogs. So for quarterback Brady Cook, the sky is now the limit.

Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook boasted some championship-level confidence in his team on Wednesday, because after nearly toppling the No. 1 team in the country, it's hard to label it as anything else.

"We can beat anybody in the country and there’s not another game on the schedule that we can’t win," Cook said.

After what would've been the upset of the century for Mizzou, a win against any other team on the Tigers' schedule is well within the realm of possibility since they almost pulled off the impossible and dropped the Georgia Bulldogs down to No. 2 in the country as a result.

Mizzou's strong performance against Georgia - one led by its defense and the leg of kicker Harrison Mevis - saw the Tigers jump out to a 13-0 lead in the first half before being eventually falling 26-22.

But the Tigers proved something to the rest of the SEC while simultaneously, proving something to themselves: if they can hang with Georgia, who's to say they can't do the same against other teams in the conference?



This includes the Florida Gators, who host the Tigers on Saturday at The Swamp. The Gators (3-2) have a sneaky good offense led by dynamic quarterback Anthony Richardson, who has helped Florida average the fifth-most yards per game in the conference (463.8) this season.

If Cook wants Mizzou to play up to the expectations he's now set, he'll have to go head-to-head with Richardson in order to come out with the biggest win of the season for the Tigers.

Kickoff on Saturday is set for 11 a.m. CT.

