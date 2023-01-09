Former Missouri WR Jeremy Maclin Elected To College Football Hall Of Fame

One the Tigers' more electrifying playmakers will he enshrined in college football history.

One year after former Missouri head coach Gary Pinkel was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, another Tiger will follow suit.

Former Mizzou receiver Jeremy Maclin, one of the Tigers' most electrifying players in program history, was announced as a part of the College Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023. Maclin spent eight seasons in the NFL as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.

Maclin was named as part of an 18-player class that includes Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, Villanova running back Brian Westbrook, USC running back Reggie Bush, Texas linebacker Derrick Johnson, Syracuse defensive end Dwight Freeney and Tennessee safety Eric Berry.

Maclin was teammates with Westbrook during his time with the Eagles and also was teammates with Berry and Johnson during his time with the Chiefs.

A two-year starter for the Tigers, Maclin broke onto the Big 12 stage as one of the more dynamic playmakers in college football. He registered 182 passes for 2,315 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns, ranking fifth all-time in receiving yards in the program's history.

Maclin also was effective in the return game, averaging 24.1 yards per kick return and 12 yards per punt return. He totaled five special teams touchdowns from 2007-08 and ranks first all-time in program history in single-season return yards (1,346 in 2007).

Maclin ranks second all-time in single-season receiving yards (1,260) and receptions (102) thanks to his efforts in 2008. For his efforts, he was named a two-time All-American in back-to-back seasons.

Drafted 19th overall in 2009, Maclin spent six seasons with the Eagles, two seasons with the Cheifs and one season with the Ravens before retiring in 2019. His best year came in 2014, when he recorded 85 catches for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns.

For his NFL career, Maclin finished with 514 catches for 6,835 yards and 49 touchdowns. He averaged 13.3 yards per catch and finished with over 80 receptions during the regular season twice.

Maclin is the eighth player in Mizzou history to make the College Football Hall of Fame. He is the first MU player to be selected since Kellen Winslow was elected as a member of the 2002 class.

