Urban Meyer’s latest coaching stint with the Jaguars was a nightmare. After a slew of both on- and off-the-field issues he was fired from his first NFL coaching gig, but his legendary college resumé still holds weight to this day. So his coaching days may not be done just yet.

Tim Tebow, who played quarterback for Florida while Meyer was the coach of the Gators, was asked if he thinks Meyer wants one more run as a coach.

“I know he’s a competitor,” Tebow said on the Aaron Torres Sports Podcast. “That competitive side, right, it’s a balance. I think his competitive side is probably saying, ‘Let’s see what I can do here, let’s see what I can do here.’”

Tebow also said that Meyer’s family will play a significant role in his coaching future because “its’ always been a balancing act.” Meyer’s feelings aside, he left a sour taste in many people’s mouths after his departure in Jacksonville.

Meyer won two national championships as a coach at Florida with Tebow and won another while at Ohio State. He eventually decided to join the NFL ranks in 2022 but things didn’t go well.

Meyer was reported to have created a toxic environment in Jacksonville where it was commonplace for him to belittle both his players and assistant coaches. He would regularly threaten coaches and players that he would fire or cut them and was even reportedly unfamiliar with some of the biggest named in the NFL like Aaron Donald and Deebo Samuel.

Among the first public issues that arose for him during the season came when a video went viral of Meyer dancing at a bar with a woman who was not his wife in Ohio after a Week 4 loss to the Bengals. He coached the Jaguars to a 2–11 record before he was fired in December shortly after it surfaced that he kicked Jacksonville kicker Josh Lambo.

He has since returned to Fox as a college football analyst.

