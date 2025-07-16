Mizzou Central

Missouri Tigers Tuesday SEC Media Days Postcard

Only one of Missouri's 2025 opponents was on stage for day two in Atlanta.

Joe Gaither

Oct 19, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. (1) runs with the ball against Auburn Tigers cornerback Jay Crawford (23) during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. (1) runs with the ball against Auburn Tigers cornerback Jay Crawford (23) during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

ATLANTA - The Missouri Tigers take the podium on the final day of SEC Media Days, leaving Eli Drinkwitz's squad on the back burner on Tuesday.

There was a unique intersection, however, with Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold as the Missouri Tigers knocked off Arnold last season in a matchup between Oklahoma and Missouri. Arnold discussed a dominant Tigers defensive line and expressed excitement to face the Tigers again in 2025, this time as the starting quarterback at Auburn.

The Auburn Tigers also lost to Missouri in 2024 and emphasized the need to be better in close games to take a step forward in the SEC standings. The Tigers head to Auburn on Saturday, Oct. 18.

Keep up with Missouri Tigers On SI for all your coverage of the Tigers as the 2025 college football season rapidly approaches.

Monday Schedule

LSU
South Carolina
Ole Miss
Vanderbilt

Tuesday Schedule

Georgia
Auburn
Tennessee
Texas

Wednesday Schedule

Morning
Alabama: Tim Keenan III, DL, SeniorDeontae Lawson, LB, Senior, Kadyn Proctor, OL, Junior
Mississippi State: Blake Shapen, QB, Graduate, Isaac Smith, S, Junior, Brenen Thompson, WR, Senior

Afternoon
Florida: Caleb Banks, DL, SeniorJake Slaughter, OL, Senior, DJ Lagway, QB, Sophomore
Oklahoma: John Mateer, QB, JuniorRobert Spears-Jennings, DB, Senior, R Mason Thomas, DL, Senior

Thursday Schedule

Morning
Missouri: Daylan Carnell, S, Graduate, Connor Tollison, C, Graduate, Zion Young, DE, Senior
Kentucky: Alex Afari Jr., LB, Senior, Jordan Lovett, DB, Senior, Josh Kattus, TE, Senior

Afternoon
Arkansas: Cam Ball, DL, Senior, Taylen Green, QB, Senior, Xavian Sorey Jr., LB, Senior
Texas A&M: Will Lee III, DB, Senior, Ar’maj Reed-Adams, OL, Graduate, Taurean York, LB, Junior

