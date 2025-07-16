Missouri Tigers Tuesday SEC Media Days Postcard
ATLANTA - The Missouri Tigers take the podium on the final day of SEC Media Days, leaving Eli Drinkwitz's squad on the back burner on Tuesday.
There was a unique intersection, however, with Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold as the Missouri Tigers knocked off Arnold last season in a matchup between Oklahoma and Missouri. Arnold discussed a dominant Tigers defensive line and expressed excitement to face the Tigers again in 2025, this time as the starting quarterback at Auburn.
The Auburn Tigers also lost to Missouri in 2024 and emphasized the need to be better in close games to take a step forward in the SEC standings. The Tigers head to Auburn on Saturday, Oct. 18.
Keep up with Missouri Tigers On SI for all your coverage of the Tigers as the 2025 college football season rapidly approaches.
Monday Schedule
LSU
South Carolina
Ole Miss
Vanderbilt
Tuesday Schedule
Georgia
Auburn
Tennessee
Texas
Wednesday Schedule
Morning
Alabama: Tim Keenan III, DL, SeniorDeontae Lawson, LB, Senior, Kadyn Proctor, OL, Junior
Mississippi State: Blake Shapen, QB, Graduate, Isaac Smith, S, Junior, Brenen Thompson, WR, Senior
Afternoon
Florida: Caleb Banks, DL, SeniorJake Slaughter, OL, Senior, DJ Lagway, QB, Sophomore
Oklahoma: John Mateer, QB, JuniorRobert Spears-Jennings, DB, Senior, R Mason Thomas, DL, Senior
Thursday Schedule
Morning
Missouri: Daylan Carnell, S, Graduate, Connor Tollison, C, Graduate, Zion Young, DE, Senior
Kentucky: Alex Afari Jr., LB, Senior, Jordan Lovett, DB, Senior, Josh Kattus, TE, Senior
Afternoon
Arkansas: Cam Ball, DL, Senior, Taylen Green, QB, Senior, Xavian Sorey Jr., LB, Senior
Texas A&M: Will Lee III, DB, Senior, Ar’maj Reed-Adams, OL, Graduate, Taurean York, LB, Junior