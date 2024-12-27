Mizzou 2024 in Review: Game of the Year
In all of Missouri Tigers sports in the 2024 part of the season, multiple games proved both impactful to the season and jawdropping to the fanbase. Arguably no game checked both of those boxes than Missouri football's Nov. 9 battle at Faurot Field against the Oklahoma Sooners, walking away with a 30-23 victory.
This win for Eli Drinkwitz's Tigers was impressive for various reasons. To start, backup quarterback Drew Pyne got the start ahead of an injured Brady Cook, who was asked to win Missouri the game in the second half. A quiet first half from Pyne might have scared the Missouri faithful but he would later gain their respect when the clock hit zero.
Finding a final quarter of football with as much excitement as the Sooners and Tigers provided in the rivalry showdown would be a challenge throughout all of college football in the regular season. Missouri entered the period winning 10-9, which jumped to 16-9 with 8:47 remaining after a Pyne to Brett Norfleet touchdown in the red zone. After five more quiet minutes, chaos would ensue in Columbia.
On third down in scoring territory, Oklahoma running back Taylor Tatum found quarterback Jackson Arnold on an 18-yard trick play that resulted in seven points, tying the game. Shortly after, the Sooners would force a Jamal Roberts fumble and a safety Billy Bowman scoop-and-score to give them a 23-16 lead.
To make matters even crazier, Pyne quickly led the Tigers down the field, featuring a heroic third-down completion to Luther Burden III and a tip-toe catch in the end zone by Theo Wease III to tie the game. Both catches were equally impressive and shocking, sending all of Columbia, Mo into a frenzy.
Columbia got even crazier when, 40 seconds later, Arnold was sacked, lost the ball and defensive end Zion Young swooped in to grab the ball and score. Missouri would ultimately win after 24 points were scored in the final three minutes. Pyne ultimately threw for 143 yards and three touchdowns and was arguably the hero for Missouri. The victory improved them to 7-2 on the season and, despite its continuous rocky performances, kept any hope for a College Football Playoff spot alive.
The emphatic fashion in which Missouri won is why it catapults itself to the top of the list. Missouri's football squad played in quite a few games with exciting finishes that ended in wins and one with a loss, making for a memorable 2024-2025 football season.
This story is the first in a story of series reviewing the 2024 calendar year for Missouri athletics.