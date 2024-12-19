Mizzou Acquires Running Back Ahmad Hardy Through Transfer Portal
The Missouri Tigers have filled in one of their most significant needs for the offseason, acquiring running back Ahmad Hardy through the transfer portal.
Hardy was a star for Louisiana Monroe in his true freshman season in 2024, rushing for 1,351 yards and 13 touchdowns on 237 carries, good enough for an average of 5.7 yards per carry. Additionally, Hardy caught eight passes for 72 receiving yards. His performance earned him the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year honor.
Hardy was ranked by 247Sports as the fourth-best running back available in this window of the transfer portal. He also took visits to Ole Miss and Kentucky.
Missouri is set to lose their two leading rushers from 2024, Marcus Carroll and Nate Noel, due to expiring ellibility. Additionally, promising true freshman Kewan Lacy has transferred to Ole Miss.
Hardy provides, not only an immediate option to pair with redshirt freshman Jamal Roberts, but also potential to hold down the running back position for the program for years to come, still having three years of eligibility remaining.
Hardy and Roberts will be joined by incoming freshmen Marquise Davis [a four-star prospect], and Brendon Haygood [a three-star prospect].
Hardy is Missouri's sixth addition through the transfer portal thus far, but only the second on the offense, joining former Mississippi State wide receiver Kevin Coleman.
