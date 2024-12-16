Report: Mizzou Adds Linebacker from West Virginia Through Transfer Portal
The Missouri Tigers received a commitment from former West Virginia linebacker Josiah Trotter Monday, per multiple reports.
Trotter is Missouri's fourth commitment through the transfer portal, and the third in the same day. Trotter is the son of former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter.
247Sports rated Trotter as the seventh-best linebacker available in the portal. After suffering a season-ending leg injury during his true freshman season, Trotter worked his way back to have a breakout year in 2024. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound inside linebacker recorded 93 tackles, two pass deflections and an interception as a redshirt freshman. He transfers over to Missouri with three years of elligibility remaining.
Linebacker was one of the top needs of the offseason for the Tigers, adding two in the same day. Former Nebraska linebacker Mikai Gbayor also announced his commitment to Missouri Monday.
The Tigers are set to lose Chuck Hicks, Triston Newson, Corey Flagg due to expiring eligibility, and Brayshawn Littlejohn to the transfer portal at linebacker.
The first week of the transfer portal has been a mixed bag for the Tigers. Three of the program's top commitments from the Class of 2024 — Williams Nwaneri, Jaylen Brown and Kewan Lacy — have entered the portal. But Missouri is starting to make some significant additions too, with Trotter being no exception.
