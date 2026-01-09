Mizzou Adds Former Florida State Offensive Assistant to Staff

The Missouri Tigers are adding Florida State's Brenden Bognar as an assistant quarterbacks coach. Bognar updated the bio of his social media account with the update.



Bognar's first season with the Seminoles was in 2025, joining the team as an offensive analyst. He was promoted to the assistant quarterbacks coach with Florida State in late December before joining Eli Drinkwitz and new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey.



The St. Louis native was on Lindsey's staff at Troy in 2021, which was the last year of Lindsey's tenure with the Trojans. Bognar then followed Lindsey to UCF as an analyst and was there from 2022 to 2023, sharing one season with Lindsey.

Following his two-year stint with UCF, he spent one year with the Samford Bulldogs as their quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator. He went to Florida State after that. Bognar was slated to be the assistant to Austin Tucker at Florida State, who has been in the college ranks since 2016.



During his coaching time, Bognar has been around many talented players. At Florida State, he had quarterback Thomas Castellanos, wide receivers Duce Robinson, Micahi Danzy and Lawayne McCoy. At UCF, he was around the development of wide receivers Kobe Hudson and Javon Baker.



Bognar also spent one season with running back Kimani Vidal and wide receiver Tez Johnson at Troy. Vidal is currently with the Los Angeles Chargers and Johnson is with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bognar was a quarterback at Murray State from 2017 to 2019 and started his career at Lindenwood. He appeared in two games during 2017, throwing four passes, and most of his production came in 2019, with no appearances in 2018. He threw for 151 yards, a touchdown and an interception that season.



This is the second coaching staff addition of this offseason for the Tigers, joining Lindsey. The Tigers lost tight ends coach Derham Cato, executive Brad Larrondo and assistant offensive line coach to Washington State, joining former offensive coordinator Kirby Moore in Pullman.

